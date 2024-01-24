trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713197
NewsIndia
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result TODAY 24.01.2024: Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw Result OUT At 2 PM- 20 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 24-01-2024 LIVE: Christmas New Year Bumper is the first bumper lottery this year. New Year bumper lottery draw is held in every January at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 20 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:09 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 24-01-2024 Live Updates: The lottery department will announce the Kerala X’mas New Year Bumper BR-95 lottery Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, January 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The Christmas New Year Bumper offers the chance to win one of the biggest single-ticket prize in India, a whopping Rs 20 crore for the first prize.. Scroll down for the complete winners list. 

Check Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-399 TUESDAY Live And Latest Updates

Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-01-2024 January: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lucky Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 20 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 10 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh: To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 3 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: To Be Announced 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 10TH PRIZE OF RS 400 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 24-01-2024: LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS For XMAS Chritsmas Bumper BR-95 LOTTERY

1st Prize: Rs 20 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 3 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 2 Lakh

6th Prize: Rs. 5000

7th Prize: Rs. 2000

8th Prize: Rs. 1000

9th Prize: Rs. 500

10th Prize: Rs. 400

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look