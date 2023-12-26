trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702790
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 26.12.2023: Sthree Sakthi SS-395 Tuesday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY TUESDAY RESULT TODAY 26-12-2023 Live: Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Tuesday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "Sthree Sakthi " lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Sthree Sakthi" lottery code is "SS" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive huge 75 Lakh Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Sthree Sakthi SS-395' lucky draw.

Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday 26-12-2023 LIVE: The lottery department announces the Kerala "STHREE SAKTHI SS-395" Lucky Draw Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, December 26, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "STHREE SAKTHI SS-395" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-395 outcomes from December 26, 2023, right here. The first-place winner received Rs. 75 Lakhs. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-395 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 26-12-2023 Dec: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-395 Draw

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

 

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: To Be Announced

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

 

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 26-12-2023 Dec: STHREE SAKTHI SS-395 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

