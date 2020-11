New Delhi: Farmers from Punjab are headed for Delhi as a planned protest against the Centre's new farm laws. A huge gathering of farmers amassed with their tractor-trailers on Wednesday and are headed for the national capital.

Meanwhile, Haryana has put up road barricades to seal its borders with Punjab for the next two days, to stop the farmers from their onwards march to Delhi.

Haryana police used water cannons on the protesting farmers to disperse and stop them from going to Delhi. Also, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC wa imposed in several parts of the state to prevent assembly of protesters. The bus service to Punjab from Haryana for November 26 and 27 has been suspended, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma told PTI.

