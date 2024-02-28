Live Updates | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Zee News-Matrize Opinion Poll - PM Modi Led NDA vs Indi Alliance - Who Will Win This Time?
Zee News and MATRIZE are presenting their opinion poll. This poll is the first opinion poll following the formation of alliances, with new partners joining the NDA and the emergence of the India alliance.
Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll Live: With just a few days left, the entire nation will soon be engulfed in the fervor of the Lok Sabha elections. All parties are fully committed to their campaigns. Amidst this, the phase of political speculation has begun, and the dates for the elections could be announced soon. In the meantime, Zee News and MATRIZE are presenting their opinion poll. You can watch this on ZEE NEWS from 5 PM onwards and read about it on the Zee News website. This poll is the first opinion poll following the formation of alliances, with new partners joining the NDA and the emergence of the India alliance.
This opinion poll was conducted between February 5th and February 27th. In this opinion poll, the opinions of 167,843 people were recorded across 543 Lok Sabha seats, including 87,000 men and 54,000 women. Additionally, the poll also includes the opinions of 27,000 first-time voters. The results of the opinion poll have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. It is important to note that these are not election results but merely an opinion poll. This opinion poll should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence the election in any way.
Zee News-Matrize Opinion Poll LIVE: Opinion Of 1,67,843 People Taken
Opinion Poll LIVE: What's The Situation In Andhra Pradesh?
According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matriz, YSRCP is expected to get 19 seats and TDP is expected to get 6 seats in Andhra Pradesh, while BJP and Congress are expected to get 0 seats.
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll Live: NDA To Dominate Karnataka
According to the opinion poll of Zee News-Matrize, NDA is ahead in Karnataka, NDA is expected to get 23 seats and Congress is expected to get 5 seats.
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll Live:
Opinion Poll LIVE: Opinions of 167,843 People on 543 Seats
