LIVE Updates | Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Mukesh Patel to compete against Congress’s Bhagat Patel, AAP’s PK Patel 

Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE: Mehsana is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The city of Mehsana in Gujarat is one of the seven Vidhan Sabha seats in the Mehsana district. It is set to experience a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. Bjp’s Mukesh Patel will be up against Bhagat Patel of Congress and PK Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read: LIVE Coverage on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022

Voting for Mehsana Assembly had become interesting for a number of reasons. Notably, due to the absence of Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who usually has a powerful presence in the Mehsana region and the debut of the AAP in the Gujarat elections. In Nitin Patel's absence, the BJP has appointed Mukesh Patel as their representative while the Congress has chosen PK Patel as their representative and the AAP has selected a Patidar individual as their contender.

BJP had won the Mehsana assembly seat in 1990 and has remained in possession of the seat, for the most part. Nitin Patel won the seat in the 2012 and 2017’s assembly elections. He was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In 2017, 34 contenders were contesting for the Mahesana Assembly constituency seat. Mahesana was one of 99 seats won by the BJP. It was a tight race with Nitin Patel out-competing Jivabhai Patel by 7,137 ballots. The two leaders at the head of the race amassed 94.6 per cent of the votes. While Nitin Patel earned 90,235 votes, Jivabhai Patel secured 83,098 votes. The independent candidate Thakor Amitkumar Vajesang received 1,945 votes to finish at the third place. The top three contenders garnered 49.2, 45.4 and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.