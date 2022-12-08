topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MEHSANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

LIVE Updates | Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Mukesh Patel to compete against Congress’s Bhagat Patel, AAP’s PK Patel 

Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Bjp’s Mukesh Patel will be up against Bhagat Patel of Congress and PK Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP had won the Mehsana assembly seat in 1990 and has remained in possession of the seat, for the most part. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:32 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Mukesh Patel to compete against Congress’s Bhagat Patel, AAP’s PK Patel 
LIVE Blog

Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE: Mehsana is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The city of Mehsana in Gujarat is one of the seven Vidhan Sabha seats in the Mehsana district. It is set to experience a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. Bjp’s Mukesh Patel will be up against Bhagat Patel of Congress and PK Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also Read: LIVE Coverage on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022

Voting for Mehsana Assembly had become interesting for a number of reasons. Notably, due to the absence of Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who usually has a powerful presence in the Mehsana region and the debut of the AAP in the Gujarat elections. In Nitin Patel's absence, the BJP has appointed Mukesh Patel as their representative while the Congress has chosen PK Patel as their representative and the AAP has selected a Patidar individual as their contender.

BJP had won the Mehsana assembly seat in 1990 and has remained in possession of the seat, for the most part. Nitin Patel won the seat in the 2012 and 2017’s assembly elections. He was the first Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In 2017, 34 contenders were contesting for the Mahesana Assembly constituency seat. Mahesana was one of 99 seats won by the BJP. It was a tight race with Nitin Patel out-competing Jivabhai Patel by 7,137 ballots. The two leaders at the head of the race amassed 94.6 per cent of the votes. While Nitin Patel earned 90,235 votes, Jivabhai Patel secured 83,098 votes. The independent candidate Thakor Amitkumar Vajesang received 1,945 votes to finish at the third place. The top three contenders garnered 49.2, 45.4 and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.

Stay tuned to ZEE News for live and latest updates on Mahesana Assembly Election 2022 Result

08 December 2022
08:29 AM

Mehsana Assembly Election 2022 LIVE

Counting begins for the Mehsana assembly election 2022.

Mehsana Assembly Election 2022Mehsana Chunav Result 2022gujarat election result 2022Mehsana assembly election result 2022Mehsana Assembly Election ResultBJPAAPCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls