NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR INDUS Wednesday 1 PM OUT Soon - Check Winners

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 10-05-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
  • The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis.
  • Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English.
  • In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal.

LIVE Updates | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today: DEAR INDUS Wednesday 1 PM OUT Soon - Check Winners
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 10-05-2023 Wednesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Today (10 May 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result May 10-05-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

10 May 2023
09:10 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 09.05.2023

3 results are released by the Nagaland State Lottery each day. The first is the Nagaland State Lottery, which is held at 1 o'clock, and whose results are posted on the page at about 1:12 o'clock. Many people follow the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result on May 10, 2023 at 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Due to the combination of the lottery sambad morning, sikkim state lottery result at 1pm, and dhankesari lottery sambad result at 1pm, many people come to the lottery sambad result at 1pm. Your search stops here because this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website

