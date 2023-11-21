trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690488
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 21-11-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 21-11-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:34 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 21-11-2023 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (20 November 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 21.11.2023 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 21-11-2023 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result November 21-11-2023

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

21 November 2023
00:33 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Godavari Result 21.11.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 21.11.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:30 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 21-11-2023 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

