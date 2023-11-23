Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 23-11-2023 LIVE: DEAR MAHANADI Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers To Be DECLARED, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-11-2023 Thursday Live: The current results of the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm drawings of the Nagaland State Lottery are regularly posted here daily. Follow Zee News English to get the most recent Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and draw results in real-time. Thirteen states in India—Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam—allow legal lotteries. The following lottery results will be made public today: "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING" at 1 PM, "DEAR LAKE EVENING" at 6 PM, and "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" at 8 PM in Nagaland State. A massive one crore rupees is awarded as the first prize in each of these lotteries.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday 23.11.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery 23-11-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result:

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)