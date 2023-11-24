Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 24-11-2023 (OUT) LIVE: Dear Meghna Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers DECLARED, Check Full List Here
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 24-11-2023 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MEGHNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Friday, November 24, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 24-11-2023 Friday Live: The most recent Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws are consistently provided here on a daily basis. Stay updated with the latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and receive timely draw results on Zee News English. In India, a total of 13 states permit legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" lottery at 1 PM, "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM will be announced. The first prize for each of these lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (24 November 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday 24.11.2023 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 24-11-2023 Wednesday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result November 24-11-2023
Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 24-11-2023 Live: What To Do If Prize Money Is More Than 10,000?
If the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, as per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, the winner would get the money after TDS online deductions of 30 percent (if the winner is a resident), 30 percent Surcharge (if applicable), and 4 percent Educational Cess.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 24-11-2023 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Nagaland Lottery Results. Stay Connected With Us For The Latest And Live Updates On The Same.