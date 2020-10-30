हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 17 projects at the 'Statue of Unity' site in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat during which he is set to launch a host of projects.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 30, 2020 - 14:36
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat during which he is set to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

PM Modi met the grieving family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, 92, in Gandhinagar who expired on Thursday. 

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Ahmedabad airport . This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

Check Zee News blog for live and latest updates on PM Modi's Gujarat visit:

30 October 2020, 14:34 PM

PM Modi is slated to inaugurate 17 projects at the 'Statue of Unity' site and will lay foundation stones for four other projects at Kevadiya.

30 October 2020, 14:02 PM

PM Narendra Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park at Gujarat's Kevadia.

30 October 2020, 13:51 PM

PM Modi met the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel, who died on Thursday. The PM met the relatives of the late Gujarat Chief Minister, Keshubhai Patel and offered his condolences.

30 October 2020, 13:49 PM

PM Modi he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

30 October 2020, 13:48 PM

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadia, Narmada district at 10AM on Friday. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari.

  • 80,88,851Confirmed
  • 1,21,090Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M55S

PM Modi inaugurates 15 acre Aarogya Van in Kewaria, Gujarat