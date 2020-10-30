LIVE: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 17 projects at the 'Statue of Unity' site in Kevadia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat during which he is set to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad.

PM Modi met the grieving family of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, 92, in Gandhinagar who expired on Thursday.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Ahmedabad airport . This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.

Check Zee News blog for live and latest updates on PM Modi's Gujarat visit: