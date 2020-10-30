LIVE: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate 17 projects at the 'Statue of Unity' site in Kevadia

30 October 2020, 14:34 PM
PM Modi is slated to inaugurate 17 projects at the 'Statue of Unity' site and will lay foundation stones for four other projects at Kevadiya.
30 October 2020, 14:02 PM
PM Narendra Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park at Gujarat's Kevadia.
#WATCH | Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia.
CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat also present. pic.twitter.com/rXVWZuneUz
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
30 October 2020, 13:51 PM
PM Modi met the grieving family of former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel, who died on Thursday. The PM met the relatives of the late Gujarat Chief Minister, Keshubhai Patel and offered his condolences.
PM Narendra Modi pays last tribute to Keshubhai Patel, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, at the latter's residence in Gandhinagar.
Keshubhai Patel passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3KyfjHVnGd
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
30 October 2020, 13:49 PM
PM Modi he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad.
He is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/yavYtZRGKp
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
30 October 2020, 13:48 PM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadia, Narmada district at 10AM on Friday. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari.