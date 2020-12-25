Live updates: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee' in Parliament on Friday (December 25), a commemorative volume on the former Prime Minister on his 96th birth anniversary.

To mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day, Prime Minister Modi will pay floral tributes and also release the book published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The program will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament, informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla via a tweet.

PM Modi will also interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, said BJP, adding that the party will hold 'kisan samvad' at over 2,500 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates: