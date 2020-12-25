Live updates: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary

25 December 2020, 09:54 AM
Union Home Minister tweets a post on 96th death anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020
25 December 2020, 09:20 AM
PM Narendra Modi shares a post on Twitter on birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee:
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2020
25 December 2020, 08:49 AM
Defence Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Home Minister pays tribute to Ata Bihari Vajpayee:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.
Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah pays tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/j10RHN95f7
— BJP (@BJP4India) December 25, 2020
25 December 2020, 08:47 AM
President Kovind pays tribute to Vajpayee
President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/07Gn4HlbqQ
— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
25 December 2020, 08:46 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. "He took the country to unprecedented heights of development. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered," says PM Modi.
25 December 2020, 08:45 AM
PM Modi will release the book at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.
25 December 2020, 08:45 AM
A Lok Sabha release said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, elected ten times to the Lok Sabha and twice to the Rajya Sabha, 'was a parliamentarian par excellence, who had the trust, affection and belief of the people in his leadership'.
"As a parliamentarian and particularly as Prime Minister, Atalji made innumerable contributions which paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure. Atalji also distinguished himself as a fine statesman and a world leader," the release said.
25 December 2020, 08:44 AM
PM Modi will pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his portrait, which was unveiled on February 12, 2019 in the Central Hall of the Parliament. The BJP observes the day as 'good governance day' every year ever since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.
25 December 2020, 08:41 AM
The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of ex-PM Vajpayee. It also contains some of his notable speeches delivered in Parliament.
25 December 2020, 08:41 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume' to mark the 96th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister on Friday.