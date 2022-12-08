LIVE Updates | Porbandar Assembly Election 2022 Result (Vidhan Sabha Chunav): BJP’s Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya to compete against Congress’s Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia, AAP’s Jivan Jungi

Porbandar Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE: Porbandar is one of the key assembly constituencies in Gujarat in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Porbandar is an assembly constituency in the Porbandar district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Porbandar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category. Bjp’s Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya will be up against Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhwadia of Congress and Jivan Jungi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Porbandar was won by Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya defeated Indian National Congress (INC) party's Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiria garnered 72430 votes, securing 46.74 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 1855 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.2 percent.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which is set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the Zee News exit poll results BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.