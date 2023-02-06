Live Updates | Postpone NEET PG 2023: Doctors Call For Nationwide Protest, Final Decision Soon, Will Exams be Postponed? Check Latest Updates Here
NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5th. Doctors call for a nationwide protest demanding the postponement of the entrance exam, scroll down for the latest updates.
NEET 2023: Thousand of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) exam by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2023 exam date on January 6. A delegation of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) members met Union Minister of Health Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on January 31, Tuesday, regarding the NEET PG 2023 postponement. The doctor's body FAIMA was supposed the meet the minister on February 3 again but after failing to be able to meet ministry officials, on Friday (February 5) FAIMA called for a nationwide protest.
Doctors are claiming that if the NEET PG exam is conducted on March 5th then almost 10,000 aspirants will be left behind as they are not eligible to take the exam. Additionally, postponing the exam will give candidates enough time to prepare for the exam, claims the doctor's association.
According to the doctors' associations, if the NEET PG 2023 exam date is postponed, candidates will have enough time to study for the test. Dr. Manish Jangra, Founder of FAIMA, who went to meet the Minister, said that he was trying his best to effect the postponement. Apart from the NEET PG 2023 postponement, the doctors are also demanding a revision of the internship deadline as many interns remain ineligible.
There is a 50 percent chance that the decision might come in favor of students. The government has to consider the availability of exam centers, prevent collision with other tests, and availability of dates to conduct an exam at a later stage. These factors can affect the outcome of NEET PG 2023 postponement.
Dr Manish Jangra, the founder of FAIMA, on his Twitter account, mentioned that he had a meeting with several members of the Health Ministry including PS, APS, PA, and HFM. He has submitted the petition and expects a decision by Feb 3.
FAIMA Representatives Actively Supporting NEET PG 2023 Postponement Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh - National President of FAIMA, Dr. Rohan Krishnan - National Chairman of FAIMA, and Dr. Manish Jangra - Founder of FAIMA are actively supporting the NEET PG postponement request on Twitter. Many students have joined them in the process.
As of Feb 3, NEET PG 2023 exam date is scheduled for March 5. Any delay in the test date will be conveyed by the official authorities.
Students might get clarity regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2023 soon.
