LIVE UPDATES - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot's 60 MLAs threaten to resign if Sachin Pilot made CHIEF MINISTER
Acting like a shrewd politician, Congress' President-in-Waiting, Ashok Gehlot, who is deemed to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is making all possible efforts to install a person of his choice for the state's top job.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan Political Crisis: Acting like a shrewd politician, Congress' President-in-Waiting, Ashok Gehlot, who is deemed to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is making all possible efforts to install a person of his choice for the state's top job.
In an thrilling turn of events - the Congress is witnessing revolt from the Ashok Gehlot's faction - even when the politician is set to become the party's president. If sources are to be belived, Rajasthan's 60 MLAs - all loyalist to Ashok Gehlot - have outspokenly oppossed former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's candidature for the top job - a natural choice for the Gandhi family and other top leaders of the party.
These MLAs have reached the residence of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, where they will, in likelyhood, submit their resignations as the Assembly members. The revolt taking place was completely unexpected, as Ashok Gehlot was deemed to become the Congress chief - first non-Gandhi family politician to hold the prestigious position.
However, with the new crisis, it seems that it will be far more difficult for the Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan's chief minister now.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Rajasthan Political Crisis:
92 MLAs to quit, reach Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's residence
As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. "We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader," he said. These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.
'We are not being heard', says MLA from Gehlot camp
"10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur
A fresh crisis has started in Rajasthan's politics. Just when it appeared that everything is sorted in inside the Congress, and the party is set to see smooth transition of things with Ashok Gehlot's elevation as the party president, and Sachin Pilot replacing his as the Rajasthan chief minister, as many as 60 MLAs from the former's camp have revolted.
Follow this space for all the LATEST UPDATES of Rajasthan political crisis.
More Stories