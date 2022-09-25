LIVE UPDATES - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot's 60 MLAs threaten to resign if Sachin Pilot made CHIEF MINISTER

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Acting like a shrewd politician, Congress' President-in-Waiting, Ashok Gehlot, who is deemed to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is making all possible efforts to install a person of his choice for the state's top job.

In an thrilling turn of events - the Congress is witnessing revolt from the Ashok Gehlot's faction - even when the politician is set to become the party's president. If sources are to be belived, Rajasthan's 60 MLAs - all loyalist to Ashok Gehlot - have outspokenly oppossed former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's candidature for the top job - a natural choice for the Gandhi family and other top leaders of the party.

These MLAs have reached the residence of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, where they will, in likelyhood, submit their resignations as the Assembly members. The revolt taking place was completely unexpected, as Ashok Gehlot was deemed to become the Congress chief - first non-Gandhi family politician to hold the prestigious position.

However, with the new crisis, it seems that it will be far more difficult for the Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan's chief minister now.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Rajasthan Political Crisis: