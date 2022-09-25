NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN POLITICAL CRISIS

LIVE UPDATES - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot's 60 MLAs threaten to resign if Sachin Pilot made CHIEF MINISTER

Acting like a shrewd politician, Congress' President-in-Waiting, Ashok Gehlot, who is deemed to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is making all possible efforts to install a person of his choice for the state's top job.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:25 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE UPDATES - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot's 60 MLAs threaten to resign if Sachin Pilot made CHIEF MINISTER
LIVE Blog

Rajasthan Political Crisis: Acting like a shrewd politician, Congress' President-in-Waiting, Ashok Gehlot, who is deemed to quit as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is making all possible efforts to install a person of his choice for the state's top job.

In an thrilling turn of events - the Congress is witnessing revolt from the Ashok Gehlot's faction - even when the politician is set to become the party's president. If sources are to be belived, Rajasthan's 60 MLAs - all loyalist to Ashok Gehlot - have outspokenly oppossed former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's candidature for the top job - a natural choice for the Gandhi family and other top leaders of the party.

These MLAs have reached the residence of Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, where they will, in likelyhood, submit their resignations as the Assembly members. The revolt taking place was completely unexpected, as Ashok Gehlot was deemed to become the Congress chief - first non-Gandhi family politician to hold the prestigious position.

However, with the new crisis, it seems that it will be far more difficult for the Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan's chief minister now.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

25 September 2022
22:06 PM

92 MLAs to quit, reach Assembly Speaker CP Joshi's residence

As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. "We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader," he said. These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.

22:05 PM

'We are not being heard', says MLA from Gehlot camp

"10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur

21:59 PM

A fresh crisis has started in Rajasthan's politics. Just when it appeared that everything is sorted in inside the Congress, and the party is set to see smooth transition of things with Ashok Gehlot's elevation as the party president, and Sachin Pilot replacing his as the Rajasthan chief minister, as many as 60 MLAs from the former's camp have revolted.

Follow this space for all the LATEST UPDATES of Rajasthan political crisis.

Rajasthan political crisisAshok GehlotSachin PilotSachin Pilot Vs Ashok GehlotSachin Pilot Rajasthan CM

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral