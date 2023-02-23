Live Updates| 'They are Choking Opposition Parties': Sanjay Raut Slams BJP
The SC earlier had refused to stay EC's decision recognising Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and alloting the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.
Shiv Sena Symbol Row Live Updates: The tussle for the 'bow and arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena party reached the Supreme Court after the Election Commission awarded the original party symbol and name to the Eknath Shinde faction. Furious with EC's decision Uddhav Thackeray's faction moved to the apex court which on February 22 refused to stay the Election Commission`s decision.
However, the Supreme Court is now hearing the rift between the two factions of Shiv Sena party. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers on Thursday protested against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Thane for claiming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde had hired a history-sheeter to harm him.
An FIR was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences.
Sanjay Raut Slams BJP, says 'This is Emergency'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched an attack at the BJP and alleged that the saffrom party is 'choking opposition parties' and is creating a situation is like that of emergency.
They wanted to make big news, so they arrested Pawan Khera. Also, 24 hours before Congress session in Chhattisgarh, CM’s close aides & Cong leaders were raided by ED & CBI. They’re choking the opposition parties. This is emergency only: Sanjay Raut, MP, Uddhav Thackeray Faction pic.twitter.com/mbyfobBNWH
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023
