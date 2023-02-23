Live Updates| 'They are Choking Opposition Parties': Sanjay Raut Slams BJP

Shiv Sena Symbol Row Live Updates: The tussle for the 'bow and arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena party reached the Supreme Court after the Election Commission awarded the original party symbol and name to the Eknath Shinde faction. Furious with EC's decision Uddhav Thackeray's faction moved to the apex court which on February 22 refused to stay the Election Commission`s decision.

However, the Supreme Court is now hearing the rift between the two factions of Shiv Sena party. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is hearing the matter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers on Thursday protested against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Thane for claiming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde had hired a history-sheeter to harm him.

An FIR was registered against Raut a day earlier in Kapurbawdi police station here on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde for promoting disharmony between different groups, defamation and other offences.

