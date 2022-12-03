LIVE Updates | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SOON): Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission will announce the Civil Services Mains result in 2022 soon. The date for the UPSC Mains result in 2022 has not yet been revealed. The UPSC CS Mains 2022 results should be out soon. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, will release a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 once it is ready. The announcement made today, however, suggests that the results will be made public soon. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."