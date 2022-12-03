topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 (SOON): Result to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Check latest updates here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 LIVE: UPSC has urged the candidates to keep the relevant documents ready for appearing fir the UPSC Mains 2022 interview, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission will announce the Civil Services Mains result in 2022 soon. The date for the UPSC Mains result in 2022 has not yet been revealed. The UPSC CS Mains 2022 results should be out soon. The UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, will release a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 once it is ready. The announcement made today, however, suggests that the results will be made public soon. The UPSC will administer personality tests and interviews to applicants who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC Mains Result 2022; download the official notice here

UPSC official notice states that "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."

Stay tuned for the latest and live updates on UPSC Mains Result 2022

03 December 2022
14:19 PM

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Personality test of candidates

As per an official notice released by the commission on 24 November 2022, the UPSC Main Result 2022 will be followed by the Personality Tests and Interviews of the Successful candidates.

14:16 PM

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Website to check result

UPSC Mains Results Date has not been officially announced yet. The Civil Services mains result can be checked by candidates when released on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 

14:15 PM

UPSC Mains 2022: Exact date of results yet to be confirmed

The exact date and time for results are not confirmed but the commission through a notice dated November 24 informed that results will be announced soon.

14:15 PM

UPSC Mains 2022: Documents required

14:14 PM

UPSC Mains 2022: Documents required for Interview

Original Matriculation/Higher Secondary/equivalent Certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of name and date of birth.
Original degree and mark sheet of graduation.
Internship completion certificate for MBBS and other medical degrees.
Cast, PwBD certificates, if applicable.

14:13 PM

UPSC 2022: DAF II 

UPSC said that right after announcement of Mains results, qualified candidates have to fill-up the 2nd part of DAF. Those who do not do it will not be eligible for interviews.

