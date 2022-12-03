topStoriesenglish
UPSC Mains 2022: Result to be DECLARED on THIS DATE at upsc.gov.in- Steps to check scores here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will released the UPSC Mains result soon, scroll down for the steps to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

UPSC Mains Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result of the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Main Examination, 2022 soon. Once the UPSC IAS main result is declared, candidates will be able to download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2022 Result on the official website - www.upsc.gov.in. According to reports UPSC Mains result will be out on Dec 7. Once available, a link to the UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be posted on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. However, the notice issued today suggests that the results will be available soon. The candidates who pass the UPSC Mains 2022 exam will have their personality tests and interviews conducted by UPSC. "The candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared," reads the official notice issued by the UPSC.

UPSC Mains Result 2022: Here’s how to check the result 

  • Go to the official website of the UPSC (https://upsc.gov.in/).
  • Click on the icon that says ‘Written results’
  • Then, click on the link which says Civil Services Mains (Written) Results 2021.
  • From here, you should be able to download the PDF of the document containing the list of candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC Mains 2021.
  • Save the UPSC Mains Result 2021 PDF for future reference.

UPSC Mains Result 2022; download the official notice here

UPSC official notice states that, "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand canceled and no request shall be entertained in this respect."

