Live Updates | Veer Baal Diwas 2022 a new beginning to pay tribute to Shahibzades, says PM Modi
Veer Bal Diwas 2022 Live Updates, Veer Baal Diwas Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith. Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'. PM Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji." On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.
While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb. The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib. The historic programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' is being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, where PM Modi is attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' which was performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis. Later, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.
PM Modi says Shahibzades did neither fear nor bow down to cruelty
वीर साहिबजादे किसी धमकी से डरे नहीं, किसी के सामने झुके नहीं। pic.twitter.com/FuQN4FSStv
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2022
Veer Baal Diwas to define Bharat, Bharat's identity: PM Modi
‘वीर बाल दिवस’ हमें बताएगा कि- भारत क्या है, भारत की पहचान क्या है! pic.twitter.com/0a6mdU4YWv
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2022
It's our government's fortune that we got opportunity to declare December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi today said that it's his government's fortune that they got opportunity to declare December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas. PM Modi said that the day marks the valour of Shahibzades who fought against extreme cruelty.
PM Narendra Modi addresses Veer Baal Diwas function, pays tribute to Shahibzades
PM Modi leading India to newer heights, says Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that PM Modi leading India to newer heights and joining the nation culturally.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says it's our duty to remember sacrifices made by Shahibzade
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it's our duty to remember sacrifices made by Shahibzades. He said that Maharashtra and Punjab share a close bond as both the states are land of saints.
Shahibzades made supreme sacrifice against cruelty: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that four Shahibzades made supreme sacrifice against cruelty. Mann also thanked PM Narendra Modi for taking the sacrifice made by Shahibzade's to the world. He said that 3 crore people of Punjab is grateful to PM Modi.
Punjab CM Bhagwan Mann in attendance, thanks PM Modi for organisation of the big event
Shabad Kirtan concludes; PM Modi to shortly flag off a march-past by about three thousand children
The Shabad Kirtan was today performed by around 300 kirtanis. PM Modi will shortly address a flag off a march-past by about three thousand children.
LIVE Veer Baal Diwas: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh and Shaibzades
"This country will always be indebted to the brave Sahibzads Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh who sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion against injustice. Their sacrifice will continue to inspire crores of people to protect the nation and religion," said Piyush Goyal.
अन्याय के विरुद्ध धर्म की रक्षा हेतु अपने प्राणों का समर्पण करने वाले वीर साहिबजादों बाबा जोरावर सिंह और बाबा फतेह सिंह का ये देश सदैव ऋणी रहेगा।
आपका बलिदान करोड़ों लोगों को राष्ट्र एवं धर्म की रक्षा के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।#VeerBaalDiwas pic.twitter.com/4VX2LNtKFU
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 26, 2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says government to work for betterment of Gurudwaras, religious places linked to Sikh Gurus
'वीर बाल दिवस' के अवसर पर... https://t.co/YEpZtWFrDn
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 26, 2022
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Shahibzades
UP CM Adityanath observes 'Veer Bal Diwas', pays obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji, who laid down their lives for defending their faith, by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow.
#WATCH | UP CM Adityanath observes 'Veer Bal Diwas', pays obeisance to Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh Ji & Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh Ji, who laid down their lives for defending their faith, by carrying the Holy Book on his head, at a program at his official residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/YR4iYb0lBz
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2022
PM Narendra Modi attends Shabad Kirtan in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the Shabad Kirtan performed by 300 Kirtanis in New Delhi on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.
