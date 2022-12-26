Live Updates | Veer Baal Diwas 2022 a new beginning to pay tribute to Shahibzades, says PM Modi

Veer Bal Diwas 2022 Live Updates, Veer Baal Diwas Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith. Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'. PM Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji." On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb. The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is the present day's Fatehgarh Sahib. The historic programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' is being held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, where PM Modi is attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' which was performed by around 300 Baal Kirtanis. Later, PM Modi will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi, an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office read.