LIVE Weather Updates | Severe cold waves likely to grip North India, check IMD’s forecast

Live Weather Updates | The meteorological department predicted on Sunday that a cold wave to severe cold wave is quite likely to persist across parts of North India, including the national capital, until Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi-NCR will remain at 3 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow.

According to Indian Railways, up to 13 trains are running late in the Northern Railway zone due to fog. Due to the severe cold, the district administration in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, decided to close schools until January 17, and the district administration in Meerut issued the similar decision, although only until class 8.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17-18. It also predicted that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana during this period.