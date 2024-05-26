Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Campaigning Enters Last Phase; BJP, Congress Claim Victory
An approximate voter turnout of 59.82 per cent was recorded so far in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: The next and last phase (Phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies in 8 States/UTs. With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for general elections 2024 is now completed in 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs. Polling is also complete in general elections for state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 105 assembly seats of Odisha state assembly.
On May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at electoral rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Ghosi, and Bansgaon. Amit Shah, the home minister, will speak at three rallies: two in Punjab and one in Bihar. J. P. Nadda, the leader of the BJP, is expected to speak at three gatherings in Bihar's Jehanabad, Bhojpur, and Nalanda. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address at two rallies in Himachal Pradesh today as part of the Congress's focus on the state. Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the Congress, spoke yesterday at a rally in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh.
Despite hot weather in certain parts of the country, an approximate voter turnout of 59.82 per cent was recorded so far in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.
West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout, approximately 78.20 per cent so far and Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest, with 53.38 per cent recorded so far, as per the ECI. The voter turnouts in the remaining States/UTs are Bihar - 54.68 per cent, Haryana - 59.36 per cent, Jharkhand - 63.27 per cent, NCT of Delhi - 56.04 per cent, Odisha - 60.97 per cent and Uttar Pradesh - 54.03 per cent.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout In Phase 6
An estimated voter turnout of 61.2 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories, with the polling percentage in the Jangal Mahal region of West Bengal touching 79.47.
Lok Sabha Chunaav 2024: INDIA Bloc Will Sweep All Seven Seats In Delhi, Claims AAP
An AAP statement said, "INDIA bloc will sweep all seven seats in Delhi despite the tricks adopted by the BJP's Lieutenant Governor by misusing the police to favour the BJP on election day."
"The people of Delhi have turned out in good numbers to thwart the dictatorship from the country irrespective of heat. Delhiites have responded decisively to the illegal incarceration of their beloved CM with their votes. They've made it clear once again that they value good education, healthcare, 24/7 electricity, water, and free bus rides over empty 'jumlas'," the statement said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi
Referring to the veiled threats the PM Modi gave in his public address in two rallies at Nahan and Mandi yesterday, Kharge said, "Modi government is an architect of destabilizing democratic state governments and dislodged many of them across the country including Goa, Madya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur etc. Now the Prime Minister was trying to intimidate the people's government in Himachal Pradesh, threatening people to vote for the BJP saying that the state government would not last long."