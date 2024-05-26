Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Campaigning Enters Last Phase; BJP, Congress Claim Victory

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: The next and last phase (Phase 7) polling is scheduled on June 1 in 57 parliamentary constituencies in 8 States/UTs. With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for general elections 2024 is now completed in 28 States/UTs and 486 PCs. Polling is also complete in general elections for state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 105 assembly seats of Odisha state assembly.

On May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address at electoral rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, Ghosi, and Bansgaon. Amit Shah, the home minister, will speak at three rallies: two in Punjab and one in Bihar. J. P. Nadda, the leader of the BJP, is expected to speak at three gatherings in Bihar's Jehanabad, Bhojpur, and Nalanda. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address at two rallies in Himachal Pradesh today as part of the Congress's focus on the state. Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of the Congress, spoke yesterday at a rally in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh.

Despite hot weather in certain parts of the country, an approximate voter turnout of 59.82 per cent was recorded so far in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India.

West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout, approximately 78.20 per cent so far and Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest, with 53.38 per cent recorded so far, as per the ECI. The voter turnouts in the remaining States/UTs are Bihar - 54.68 per cent, Haryana - 59.36 per cent, Jharkhand - 63.27 per cent, NCT of Delhi - 56.04 per cent, Odisha - 60.97 per cent and Uttar Pradesh - 54.03 per cent.