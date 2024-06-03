Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 543 Seats, 8360 Candidates, 64 Crore Voters (Over 96 crore registered electors) - These numbers are enough to tell the magnitude of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held by the Election Commission of India. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that India created a world record of 64.2 crore voters. This is 1.5 times of voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times the voters of 27 countries in the EU. The Lok Sabha polls for 2024 were held in seven phases - April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 26 and June 1. The country recorded around 67% voter turnout as per the ECI figure.

BJP vs Congress

The contest again this year is between the two key political parties - BJP and the Congress. The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc have already claimed victory. Congress claimed that the INDIA bloc may win 295+ seats while the BJP leaders maintained their slogan of 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'. The NDA and the INDIA are locked in a close contest in a number of states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal. The outcome of these states will be defining.

2024 Exit Poll Results

The exit polls have predicted different numbers for the NDA and the INDIA but all of them predicted that Narendra Modi may retain power in the state. As per the Republic PMARQ exit poll, the NDA is predicted to win 359 seats while the INDIA bloc may win 154 seats. On the other hand, Aaj Tak-Axis My India gave 381 seats to the NDA and 148 to INDIA. As per the ABP-CVoter, the NDA may win 368 seats while INDIA is predicted to get 167 seats. The News24-Chanakya gave NDA 400 seats and INDIA 107 seats.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NDA had bagged 353 seats while the Congress won 52 seats as the UPA bagged 91 seats.