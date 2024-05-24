Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Campaigning Ends, Delhi Gears Up For Phase 6; Security, ORS, Glucose In Action
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: The political parties have now shifted their focus towards the final phase of voting to be held on June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: It's time for the second-last phase to kick off! Campaigning ended for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday in which 58 constituencies spread across eight states and a UT will go to the polls on Saturday. Voting will take place on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi and Haryana which BJP clean-sweeped in the 2019 polls.
Like other phases, this round of elections will also see some key contests across states. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray from the 58 Lok Sabha constituencies in this phase. The sixth phase includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal. Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the third phase of Assembly elections being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.
Given the voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, security has been beefed up in the national capital. As the mercury is on a constant rise in the national capital, the Additional DCP said that it is expected that the temperature might rise to 45 degrees Celsius.
Lok Sabha Elections 2025: Security Beefed Up For 6th Phase Polls
"In Shahdara, there are 166 polling stations and 827 polling booths. Staff has been appointed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. A staff of 2500 will be on duty that day... The staff was briefed on May 20 and today... Drones will be used at sensitive polling booths..." said Additional DCP Vishnu Kumar Sharma.
As the mercury is on a constant rise in the national capital, the Additional DCP said that it is expected that the temperature might rise to 45 degrees Celsius. "Glucose and ORS have been distributed to the staff and they have been told that they must also carry necessary things with them to protect from heatwave," he added.
Lok Sabha Chunaav 2024: Key Candidates In Fray
Some of the prominent candidates in the fray include BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and former union minister Maneka Gandhi and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Bansuri Swaraj, Somnath Bharti, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias 'Nirahua', Dharmendra Yadav, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Agnimitra Paul, Naveen Jindal, Raj Babbar, Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Aparajita Sarangia are among other prominent candidates in the fray.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6: What Are The Voting Timings?
Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in 58 constituencies. The voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Key Seats
Some of the key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal's Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana's Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats.