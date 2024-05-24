Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Campaigning Ends, Delhi Gears Up For Phase 6; Security, ORS, Glucose In Action

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: It's time for the second-last phase to kick off! Campaigning ended for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday in which 58 constituencies spread across eight states and a UT will go to the polls on Saturday. Voting will take place on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi and Haryana which BJP clean-sweeped in the 2019 polls.

Like other phases, this round of elections will also see some key contests across states. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray from the 58 Lok Sabha constituencies in this phase. The sixth phase includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal. Forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha are also going for polls in the third phase of Assembly elections being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

Given the voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, security has been beefed up in the national capital. As the mercury is on a constant rise in the national capital, the Additional DCP said that it is expected that the temperature might rise to 45 degrees Celsius.