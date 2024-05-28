Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav To Hold Joint Rally In UP’s Varanasi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are pulling out their final strategies for the last and seventh phase of polling on June 1. With the scorching heat wave gripping the northern states, all six phases have concluded with Jammu and Kashmir representing notably stronger voter turnout.

The Electoral Commission has announced that 904 candidates will be contesting in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections across eight states and Union territories.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat set to vote in the seventh phase. PM Modi won the Varanasi constituency in both 2014 and 2019, establishing it as a strong hold for the BJP. The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, was the Congress candidate against the Prime Minister in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he came in third on both elections.

In another development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the INDI alliance's upcoming meeting in Delhi on June 1. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the second-largest member of the INDIA bloc.