Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav To Hold Joint Rally In UP’s Varanasi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are intensifying their efforts for the final phase of polling on June 1, 904 candidates will be contesting in the seventh phase across eight states and Union territories.
With the scorching heat wave gripping the northern states, all six phases have concluded with Jammu and Kashmir representing notably stronger voter turnout.
The Electoral Commission has announced that 904 candidates will be contesting in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections across eight states and Union territories.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat set to vote in the seventh phase. PM Modi won the Varanasi constituency in both 2014 and 2019, establishing it as a strong hold for the BJP. The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai, was the Congress candidate against the Prime Minister in Varanasi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where he came in third on both elections.
In another development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the INDI alliance's upcoming meeting in Delhi on June 1. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the second-largest member of the INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: General VK Singh Says Rahul Should Serve In Indian Army First
Union Minister General VK Singh on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark on abolishing the Agniveer scheme once party is elected to power by saying that Rahul should serve in the Indian Army first, then speak about it.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul, Akhilesh To Hold Joint Public Meetings
Rahul Gandhi will participate in a series of joint public meetings with Akhilesh Yadav. Their first engagement is scheduled for 1:45 PM near Village Tharwan, Rudrapur (PC: Bansgaon-SC). Later in the day, at 4:00 PM, they will address another public meeting at Mohansarai Chauraha, Gangapur, Varanasi (PC: Varanasi).
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Scheduled For Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand and West Bengal on May 28, where he has a series of engagements planned. He will begin his day by addressing a public meeting in Dhumka at 12:15 PM, followed by another public meeting in Barasat at 2:30 PM. Later, he will speak at a public meeting in Jadavpur at 4:00 PM. In the evening, at 6:00 PM, he will lead a roadshow from Shyambazar 5 Point Crossing to Swami Vivekananda's residence on Simla Street in Kolkata Uttar. The day will conclude with him garlanding the statue of Swami Vivekananda at 7:00 PM.