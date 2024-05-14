Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Set To File Nomination From Varanasi Today, Eyes Third Term

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and hold a public meeting in Jharkhand on Tuesday. From Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi took God's blessings at the Kaal Bhairav temple at 10 a.m. before filing his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat at 11:30 a.m. Later, he will visit Jharkhand and speak at a public meeting in Koderma at 3:30 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in West Bengal, one in Bangaon at 2:30 p.m. and the other in Uluberia at 4 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will hold a roadshow in Haryana to campaign for the party's candidate in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The roadshow will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress National General Secretary, will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh: one in Raebareli from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will include audience interaction, and another in Amethi.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will address a public meeting in Jalaun at 12.30 p.m. He will campaign for Narayan Das, the Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc's joint candidate, in the Urail district of Jalaun. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint public meeting in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, at 2:30 p.m.