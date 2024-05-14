Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749210
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Set To File Nomination From Varanasi Today, Eyes Third Term

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: PM Modi is scheduled to file his nomination from Varanasi; Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will address a joint Rally in Jhansi.

Written By Priyanshu Priya|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:45 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and hold a public meeting in Jharkhand on Tuesday. From Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi took God's blessings at the Kaal Bhairav temple at 10 a.m. before filing his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat at 11:30 a.m. Later, he will visit Jharkhand and speak at a public meeting in Koderma at 3:30 p.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold two public meetings in West Bengal, one in Bangaon at 2:30 p.m. and the other in Uluberia at 4 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will hold a roadshow in Haryana to campaign for the party's candidate in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The roadshow will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress National General Secretary, will address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh: one in Raebareli from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will include audience interaction, and another in Amethi.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's National President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will address a public meeting in Jalaun at 12.30 p.m.  He will campaign for Narayan Das, the Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc's joint candidate, in the Urail district of Jalaun. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint public meeting in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, at 2:30 p.m.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Lok Sabha Elections 2024

14 May 2024
11:43 IST

L S Polls Live Updates: BJP Leaders Rajnath, Shah, Nadda To Be Present During PM's Nomination Filing

Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along with other NDA leaders, are set to attend PM Modi's nomination filing.

11:40 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi Will File His Nomination From Varanasi Today

Before filing his nomination frpm Varanase Lok sabha seat, PM offerred prayers at the Kaal Bhairav Temple in the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales