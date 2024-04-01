LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: Congress Hits Out At PM Modi Over His Electoral Bond Remarks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: General elections are around the corner and political parties across the nation are gearing up their campaigning to contest the polls. The NDA began its campaign journey from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the stage with RLD leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary, an alliance eying to increase NDA's vote share in the Western UP.

Meanwhile, Congress with its INDIA allies held 'Maha Rally' at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan to display solidarity against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy scam case. Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi from Ramleela Maidan alleging that the PM is trying "match-fixing the elections and the constitution and if it happens then it will set the entire country on fire."

With the elections drawing near the blame game has also started between political parties. On one side BJP alleges that the INDIA bloc is trying to save the corrupt politicians on the other side opposition claims that the BJP is ruling like a dictator and has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country.