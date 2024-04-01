LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: Congress Hits Out At PM Modi Over His Electoral Bond Remarks
LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: Congress slammed Modi over his remarks on electoral bonds and said "each day PM scales new heights of hypocrisy."
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: General elections are around the corner and political parties across the nation are gearing up their campaigning to contest the polls. The NDA began its campaign journey from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the stage with RLD leader Jayant Singh Chaudhary, an alliance eying to increase NDA's vote share in the Western UP.
Meanwhile, Congress with its INDIA allies held 'Maha Rally' at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan to display solidarity against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy scam case. Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi from Ramleela Maidan alleging that the PM is trying "match-fixing the elections and the constitution and if it happens then it will set the entire country on fire."
With the elections drawing near the blame game has also started between political parties. On one side BJP alleges that the INDIA bloc is trying to save the corrupt politicians on the other side opposition claims that the BJP is ruling like a dictator and has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest And Live Updates On Lok Sbaha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: CPI Announces Candidates For 4 Seats In Jharkhand
The Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) announced the names of candidates for four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. CPI Jharkhand secretary said Abhay Bhuiyan was nominated from the Palamu Lok Sabha seat, Mahendra Oraon from Lohardaga, Arjun Kumar from Chatra and Rajesh Kumar Kisku from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat. The party is set to contest eight Lok Sabha seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Former Congress Leader Vikram Ahake Joins BJP
In another setback to the Congress party, Vikram Ahake joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma ahead of the general elections.
#WATCH | Bhopal: Former Congress leader Vikram Ahake joins BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma. pic.twitter.com/wjKAGzxVTC
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 1, 2024
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Congress Slams PM Modi Over Electoral Bond Remarks
The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the electoral bonds issue, claiming that while the corruption of his government had been known for a while, the setback is that there are now "hard numbers to prove it".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi over his remarks and charged, "Every single day the prime minister scales new heights of hypocrisy and plumbs new depths of dishonesty".
हर दिन प्रधानमंत्री हिपोक्रिसी की नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहे हैं और बेईमानी की और अधिक गहराई में उतरते जा रहे हैं।
एक तमिल टेलीविजन चैनल को दिए अपने ताज़ा इंटरव्यू में प्रधानमंत्री ने देश से एक बार फिर बहुत बड़ा झूठ बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि "फंड कहां से आया है, उसका इस्तेमाल कैसे… pic.twitter.com/JZ5ZvX6R9Z
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 1, 2024