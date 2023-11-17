MP, CG Elections Live Updates: Polling For High-Stakes Assembly Polls Begins
MP, CG Voting Live Updates: The polling for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh started at 7 a.m. except for some areas. Polling for Chhattisgarh will start at 8 am.
New Delhi: The voters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will cast their ballots on Friday for the second and final phase of the assembly elections. The two states are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. The polling will take place for all 230 seats in the state from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for some areas in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it will end at 3 p.m.
The BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective leadership of the party. The Congress, on the other hand, has projected Kamal Nath as its face for the top post.
The polling will take place for 70 seats in the state, out of which 20 had already voted in the first phase on November 7. Both parties have claimed to have an edge in the first phase. The state has over 18,000 polling stations, of which 727 are ‘Sangwari’ booths where only women staff have been deployed.
PM Modi extends greetings to first-time voters in MP, urges record turnout for Chhattisgarh second phase
Voting begins for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections; remaining 70 seats in the fray.
MP Polls: Vijayvargiya Urges Voters To Choose BJP
The BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has appealed to the voters to cast their vote in favour of his party. He said that the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh and bring a double-engine of growth to the state. He claimed that the BJP will win more than 150 seats and continue the development work that it had done earlier.
People queue up outside polling stations in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as they await their turn to cast a vote.
In both of these Hindi heartland states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.
Voting begins for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 230 assembly seats in the fray.
In MP, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 p.m.