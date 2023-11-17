MP, CG Elections Live Updates: Polling For High-Stakes Assembly Polls Begins

New Delhi: The voters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will cast their ballots on Friday for the second and final phase of the assembly elections. The two states are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress. The polling will take place for all 230 seats in the state from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for some areas in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where it will end at 3 p.m.

The BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective leadership of the party. The Congress, on the other hand, has projected Kamal Nath as its face for the top post.

The polling will take place for 70 seats in the state, out of which 20 had already voted in the first phase on November 7. Both parties have claimed to have an edge in the first phase. The state has over 18,000 polling stations, of which 727 are ‘Sangwari’ booths where only women staff have been deployed.