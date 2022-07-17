Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am on Sunday (July 17, 2022). Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads on July 6. The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, among other seats.

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and corporators in these local bodies spread in 44 districts of the state. The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.

The counting for the second-phase of polls will be held on July 20.

