NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Indore, Gwalior; Congress in Chhindwara, Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: Early trends show that BJP is leading in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Indore, Gwalior; Congress in Chhindwara, Jabalpur
LIVE Blog

Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am on Sunday (July 17, 2022). Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads on July 6. The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, among other seats. 

Elections were held for the posts of mayor and corporators in these local bodies spread in 44 districts of the state. The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.

The counting for the second-phase of polls will be held on July 20. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest news updates on MP Local Body Election!

17 July 2022
11:00 AM

Jabalpur Municipal Election Result trends

Congress leads by 7000 votes

10:59 AM

Gwalior Municipal Election Result trends

Congress leading by 250 votes
 

10:58 AM

Indore Municipal Election Result trends

BJP ahead by 300 votes
 

10:58 AM

Bhopal Municipal Election Result trends

Congress leads in preliminary results, leads in 17 wards, BJP leads in only 14

10:43 AM

MP Civic Polls update

The local bodies' elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.

10:42 AM

MP local urban body polls: Counting underway 

10:41 AM

MP local urban body polls early trends

Early trends show that BJP is leading in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations, including Indore, Gwalior and Khandwa.

10:41 AM

Counting underway for MP local urban body polls

The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022