Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: BJP leads in Indore, Gwalior; Congress in Chhindwara, Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: Early trends show that BJP is leading in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations.
Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election LIVE Updates: The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am on Sunday (July 17, 2022). Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads on July 6. The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, among other seats.
Elections were held for the posts of mayor and corporators in these local bodies spread in 44 districts of the state. The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.
The counting for the second-phase of polls will be held on July 20.
Jabalpur Municipal Election Result trends
Congress leads by 7000 votes
Gwalior Municipal Election Result trends
Congress leading by 250 votes
Indore Municipal Election Result trends
BJP ahead by 300 votes
Bhopal Municipal Election Result trends
Congress leads in preliminary results, leads in 17 wards, BJP leads in only 14
MP Civic Polls update
MP local urban body polls: Counting underway
The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Municipal Elections phase 1 is underway in Indore. pic.twitter.com/eZd3YYVmnS
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 17, 2022
MP local urban body polls early trends
Early trends show that BJP is leading in eight out of 11 Municipal Corporations, including Indore, Gwalior and Khandwa.
Counting underway for MP local urban body polls
The counting for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, began at 9 am on Sunday, a poll official said.
