LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: A Saffron Surge Or A Congress Breakthrough?

The high-octane seven-phase polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ended on Saturday at 6 pm. And with the final vote counting starting around 8 am on June 4, all eyes are on the outcome. According to five different exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to repeat its success in Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections like five years back. In 2019, BJP had secured a huge win, bagging 28 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress managed to secure only the Chhindwara seat. But three exit polls have also predicted that the Grand Old Party might secure up to three seats in the state this time, which in itself, if it turns true, can be a big thing for the party.

