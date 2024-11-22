LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sena, NCP Await Litmus Test Outcome
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The wait is over and the counting day is here to end all the suspense and predictions around the Maharashtra assembly election results. The 288 assembly seats voted in single phase on November 20. The state has recorded around 65% voting, highest since 1995. In what is being termed as make-or-break election for the regional satraps, the fate of both factions of Shiv Sena and the NCP hangs in balance. Sharad Pawar, his bete noire Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, his rival Eknath Shinde and other state leaders are set to witness the result of a litmus test they underwent in the last one and half month.
The 2024 Assembly elections mark a significant shift in Maharashtra’s political landscape, with both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) entering the fray after internal splits. The Shiv Sena is now divided between factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, with the latter steering the Shiv Sena-UBT. Similarly, the NCP is split between Sharad Pawar, who leads the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Ajit Pawar, heading his faction of the party.
The performance of these four regional stalwarts is poised to influence the strategies and fortunes of the two national parties, the BJP and Congress. On the BJP-led side, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP 59 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance features the Congress contesting 101 seats, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 95 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) 86 seats.
This election is shaping up to be a decisive battle that could redefine Maharashtra’s political dynamics and set the tone for broader national political trends. Most of the exit polls have predicted an edge for the BJP-led Mahayuti while not ruling out a stiff competition from the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Stay Tuned For Minute-By-Minute Live Trends And Results:
The results of Maharashtra's high-stakes electoral battle will be revealed tomorrow, with leaders from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in their victories.
This outcome is being closely watched, as it carries significant long-term implications for both coalitions, particularly given the recent splits within the two parties. Vote counting will begin at 8 am, with trends expected to emerge within the first two hours.
The Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a fierce contest with the MVA, made up of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).
The results of fierce electoral battle in Maharashtra will unfold tomorrow with the leaders of ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence of their victories in a keenly-watched outcome that has long-term implications for various players, particularly the two parties which have seen splits. Counting to start at 8am tomorrow.
BJP MLA and party candidate from Ghatkopar West, Ram Kadam said, " We have to accept the fact that during Uddhav Thackeray's regime only 'Vasooli' happened...people were dying and Uddhav Thackeray and his aides were looting people...when our govt came, people saw that we are not a govt who loots people but distributes the money to them...women have participated in voting in large numbers...people have benefitted from our schemes..."
