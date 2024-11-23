Maharashtra Election Result 2024: The BJP-led Mahayuti is heading towards a thumping victory in Maharashtra as the alliance is set to win around 218 seats while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading on 54 votes. According to Zee News TV, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on November 26. While the NCP and Shiv Sena workers have been sloganeering to make Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister candidate respectively, the report said that Devendra Fadnavis is leading the CM post-race.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to chalk out the government formation plan. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis met Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Fadnavis also met Bhupendra Yadav in the presence of other BJP leaders. "Ek hai to safe hai, Modi hai to mumkin hai," posted Fadnavis on X.

Earlier in the day, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar demanded that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed as the next chief minister of the state.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in the state and was leading in 217 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures in the counting of votes by the Election Commission.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 51 seats. As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 126 seats, Shiv Sena in 54 and NCP in 38 seats. The Congress and the Shiv Sena UBT are leading on 19 seats each while NCPSP is leading on 13 seats.