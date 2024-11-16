Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821024https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/maharashtra-elections-2024-jharkhand-elections-2024-maharashtra-polls-india-block-nda-bjp-congress-mahayuti-mva-2821024.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Congress-JMM For 'Pocketing' Centre's Jharkhand Funds

The November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are generating intense interest. Jharkhand's first phase of voting, held on Wednesday, saw a 64.86% voter turnout across 43 constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 20, with results expected on November 23. 

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 03:20 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections LIVE: The November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are generating intense interest. Jharkhand's first phase of voting, held on Wednesday, saw a 64.86% voter turnout across 43 constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 20, with results expected on November 23. 

In Maharashtra, political dynamics have shifted significantly. Eknath Shinde became the chief minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and joining the BJP. The BJP had 122 seats in the 2014 election, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, took power before Shinde’s rise in 2022. 

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition is focused on retaining power, promoting welfare schemes like Maiyan Samman Yojna. The BJP, however, is pushing a strong Hindutva agenda, accusing the JMM of corruption and security concerns.  

16 November 2024
15:03 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader: 'CM Adityanath Roaming in Maharashtra While People Remain Unsafe In UP'

 Commenting on the tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. With elections in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it's disheartening to see UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wandering around in Maharashtra.

UP Health Minister and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak are busy making statements, but they seem incapable of ensuring the safety of hospitals. Where will the patients go now? The Uttar Pradesh government has turned into a government of criminals. Instead of focusing on the safety of the people in his state, CM Yogi Adityanath is more concerned with playing dirty politics and making provocative slogans like 'batenge toh katenge' here in Maharashtra."

15:01 IST

Maharashtra Elections LIVE: Sharad Pawar Accuses Fadnavis Of Stoking Religious Divisions

At a press conference held ahead of the Maharashtra elections, NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar accused Fadnavis and his associates of attempting to create religious discord by introducing the term "Vote Jihad" into political discourse. 

Pawar told ANI, "Devendra Fadnavis and his associates are trying to create religious discord by using the word Vote Jihad. Farmers are committing suicide, prices of soybean and cotton are continuously falling, farmers are angry. Educational institutions are increasing, youth are getting educated but they do not have jobs. There are so many other such questions in Maharashtra." 

14:58 IST

Maharashtra Polls Live: Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Uddhav Thackeray For ‘Abandoning’ Balasaheb’s Ideals

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. "Those who left their home, their ideology, and went far away from the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and went with people who insult Veer Savarkar, who conspire against Babasaheb Ambedkar, with people who utter 'saffron terror.' When his allies abuse Hindu and saffron, Uddhav Thackeray's lips get sealed. He is unable to say anything then," Thakur told ANI.

14:53 IST

Jharkhand Polls 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Slams INDIA Bloc In Deoghar 

Addressing a public rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "In 10 years, Congress-JMM received Rs 84,000 Crores from Delhi (Central Govt). They received Rs 84,000 Crores from 2004-2014, but PM Modi sent Rs 3,90,000 Crores from 2014-2024...This Jharkhand Government and its people pocketed this money."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK