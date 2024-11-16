Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls LIVE: Amit Shah Slams Congress-JMM For 'Pocketing' Centre's Jharkhand Funds
The November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are generating intense interest. Jharkhand's first phase of voting, held on Wednesday, saw a 64.86% voter turnout across 43 constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 20, with results expected on November 23.
In Maharashtra, political dynamics have shifted significantly. Eknath Shinde became the chief minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and joining the BJP. The BJP had 122 seats in the 2014 election, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, took power before Shinde’s rise in 2022.
In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition is focused on retaining power, promoting welfare schemes like Maiyan Samman Yojna. The BJP, however, is pushing a strong Hindutva agenda, accusing the JMM of corruption and security concerns.
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader: 'CM Adityanath Roaming in Maharashtra While People Remain Unsafe In UP'
Commenting on the tragic fire at Jhansi Medical College, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. With elections in both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it's disheartening to see UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wandering around in Maharashtra.
UP Health Minister and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak are busy making statements, but they seem incapable of ensuring the safety of hospitals. Where will the patients go now? The Uttar Pradesh government has turned into a government of criminals. Instead of focusing on the safety of the people in his state, CM Yogi Adityanath is more concerned with playing dirty politics and making provocative slogans like 'batenge toh katenge' here in Maharashtra."
Maharashtra Elections LIVE: Sharad Pawar Accuses Fadnavis Of Stoking Religious Divisions
At a press conference held ahead of the Maharashtra elections, NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar accused Fadnavis and his associates of attempting to create religious discord by introducing the term "Vote Jihad" into political discourse.
Pawar told ANI, "Devendra Fadnavis and his associates are trying to create religious discord by using the word Vote Jihad. Farmers are committing suicide, prices of soybean and cotton are continuously falling, farmers are angry. Educational institutions are increasing, youth are getting educated but they do not have jobs. There are so many other such questions in Maharashtra."
Maharashtra Polls Live: Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Uddhav Thackeray For ‘Abandoning’ Balasaheb’s Ideals
BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. "Those who left their home, their ideology, and went far away from the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and went with people who insult Veer Savarkar, who conspire against Babasaheb Ambedkar, with people who utter 'saffron terror.' When his allies abuse Hindu and saffron, Uddhav Thackeray's lips get sealed. He is unable to say anything then," Thakur told ANI.
Jharkhand Polls 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Slams INDIA Bloc In Deoghar
Addressing a public rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "In 10 years, Congress-JMM received Rs 84,000 Crores from Delhi (Central Govt). They received Rs 84,000 Crores from 2004-2014, but PM Modi sent Rs 3,90,000 Crores from 2014-2024...This Jharkhand Government and its people pocketed this money."
