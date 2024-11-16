Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections LIVE: The November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are generating intense interest. Jharkhand's first phase of voting, held on Wednesday, saw a 64.86% voter turnout across 43 constituencies. The second phase will take place on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

In Maharashtra, political dynamics have shifted significantly. Eknath Shinde became the chief minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and joining the BJP. The BJP had 122 seats in the 2014 election, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, took power before Shinde’s rise in 2022.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition is focused on retaining power, promoting welfare schemes like Maiyan Samman Yojna. The BJP, however, is pushing a strong Hindutva agenda, accusing the JMM of corruption and security concerns.