Live: Devendra Fadnavis likely to tender his resignation; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may meet Uddhav Thackeray today

MUMBAI: Even after several days of the announcement of assembly election results, the political stalemate continues in Maharashtra. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party, has not staked a claim and an aggressive Shiv Sena is staying firm on its demand of rotating the chief minister's post between the allies for two-and-a-half-years each.

As the term of the incumbent government ends on Saturday, there were reports that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may tender his resignation to the state's Governor on Friday.

On Thursday, a BJP delegation met with the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the legal options of delaying the government formation in the state. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena moved its flock to a hotel in Mumbai, each side accusing the other of delay while hurtling towards the deadline for government formation in the state.

Rattled by reports that the BJP has claimed the support of 182 MLAs, the Shiv Sena on Thursday took urgent measures to sequester its MLAs. An editorial in Saamana also alleged that MLAs were being offered "bags of cash". After a meeting called by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his home "Matoshree", the party moved all its MLAs - and some independents supporting it - to hotel Rang Sharda in Bandra.

The MLAs have been put up for two days at the hotel that is a couple of km from Matoshree and not far from either the Shiv Sena's headquarters.

The BJP has refused to concede to Shiv Sena's demand for a time-share on chief ministership in a "50:50 deal" Uddhav Thackeray says was discussed with BJP president Amit Shah.

