Live: Devendra Fadnavis likely to tender his resignation; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may meet Uddhav Thackeray today

8 November 2019, 08:59 AM
According to sources, CM Fadnavis is expected to meet the state's Governor today and resign from his post. However, he is awaiting a nod from the senior leadership of BJP before taking the final decision.
8 November 2019, 08:56 AM
NCP leader Nawab Malik takes a dig at the ruling BJP, says the party is pushing Maharashtra towards President's Rule; PM Modi and Amit Shah want to conquer power from Delhi to Maharashtra.
mhaaraassttr ko bhaajpaa raassttrpti shaassnn kii or ddhkl modii aur shaah jii kii joddii k jriy dillii s mhaaraassttr kii sttaa kii baagddor claanaa caahtii h /
yh mhaaraassttr kaa apmaan jntaa shn nhii krgii /
dillii k tkht k aag mhaaraassttr nhii jhktaa yh itihaas h /
jy mhaaraassttr / @MumbaiNCP @NCPspeaks
— Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2019
8 November 2019, 08:22 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to broker peace as the deadline to form govt ends today.
8 November 2019, 08:21 AM
BJP has attempted to resolve differences with ally Shiv Sena by sending Sambhaji Bhide to meet Uddhav Thackeray, say reports.
8 November 2019, 08:13 AM
Devendra Fadnavis is likely to tender his resignation as Maharashtra CM as the incumbent government's term ends on Saturday.
8 November 2019, 08:11 AM
Young Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray met the newly-elected MLAs of his party at a hotel in Mumbai early on Friday as uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra.