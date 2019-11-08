close

Live: Devendra Fadnavis likely to tender his resignation; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may meet Uddhav Thackeray today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, November 8, 2019 - 08:59
Comments |

MUMBAI: Even after several days of the announcement of assembly election results, the political stalemate continues in Maharashtra. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party, has not staked a claim and an aggressive Shiv Sena is staying firm on its demand of rotating the chief minister's post between the allies for two-and-a-half-years each.

As the term of the incumbent government ends on Saturday, there were reports that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may tender his resignation to the state's Governor on Friday.

On Thursday, a BJP delegation met with the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed the legal options of delaying the government formation in the state. On the other hand, the Shiv Sena moved its flock to a hotel in Mumbai, each side accusing the other of delay while hurtling towards the deadline for government formation in the state.

Rattled by reports that the BJP has claimed the support of 182 MLAs, the Shiv Sena on Thursday took urgent measures to sequester its MLAs. An editorial in Saamana also alleged that MLAs were being offered "bags of cash". After a meeting called by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his home "Matoshree", the party moved all its MLAs - and some independents supporting it - to hotel Rang Sharda in Bandra.

The MLAs have been put up for two days at the hotel that is a couple of km from Matoshree and not far from either the Shiv Sena's headquarters.

The BJP has refused to concede to Shiv Sena's demand for a time-share on chief ministership in a "50:50 deal" Uddhav Thackeray says was discussed with BJP president Amit Shah.

 

Tune In to Zee News for latest updates on Maharashtra political crisis:

8 November 2019, 08:59 AM

According to sources, CM Fadnavis is expected to meet the state's Governor today and resign from his post. However, he is awaiting a nod from the senior leadership of BJP before taking the final decision.

8 November 2019, 08:56 AM

NCP leader Nawab Malik takes a dig at the ruling BJP, says the party is pushing Maharashtra towards President's Rule; PM Modi and Amit Shah want to conquer power from Delhi to Maharashtra. 

 

8 November 2019, 08:22 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to broker peace as the deadline to form govt ends today.

8 November 2019, 08:21 AM

BJP has attempted to resolve differences with ally Shiv Sena by sending Sambhaji Bhide to meet Uddhav Thackeray, say reports.

8 November 2019, 08:13 AM

Devendra Fadnavis is likely to tender his resignation as Maharashtra CM as the incumbent government's term ends on Saturday.

8 November 2019, 08:11 AM

Young Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray met the newly-elected MLAs of his party at a hotel in Mumbai early on Friday as uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra.

