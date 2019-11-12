close

Maharashtra government formation Live updates: Sonia Gandhi-Sharad Pawar to meet at 2pm while BJP 'waits and watch'

Congress core group meeting will be held on Tuesday at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence over the political situation in Maharashtra. Earlier on Monday, NCP had said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. The NCP finished on the third position in the assembly polls having won 54 seats.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 09:05
ANI Photo

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called NCP after meeting a delegation of Shiv Sena which had expressed its intent to form the government and sought more time to provide a letter of support. However, the Governor declined to give more time. The BJP had emerged the single-largest party in the assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena. Both parties had contested the polls together.

Congress, on the other hand, continued to maintain a suspense on supporting the Shiv Sena in forming the state government. On late Monday, the party said that it will send two leaders to Mumbai to talk to Sharad Pawar, who has been all inclined to support the Sena in Maharashtra.

Here are the latest updates on political development in Maharashtra: 

12 November 2019, 09:05 AM

AAP leader Preeti Menon slams Congress for its indecisiveness on government formation in Maharashtra. Menon said that Congress, by refusing to support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, is giving Maharashtra on a platter to BJP. 

12 November 2019, 08:50 AM

BJP says it has decided to adopt a stance of 'wait and watch' amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra. The party held its core group meeting on Monday to discuss the political situation. 

12 November 2019, 08:37 AM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon, is likely to be discharged after a routine checkup in a day or two. 

12 November 2019, 08:37 AM

Congress MLAs to go back to Jaipur as party Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'there will be a meeting on Tuesday'.

12 November 2019, 08:37 AM

It has been decided that two leaders will be sent for discussions with Pawar saheb... state (Congress) leaders will also be there. The next step will be taken after the discussion. No letter of support has been given by the Congress to the Sena: Former Maharashtra Congress President Manikrao Thakre

12 November 2019, 08:37 AM

Congress and NCP will hold discussions over Maharashtra political developments at 2 pm today. While the NCP has expressed its wish to extend its support to Sena, Congress hasn't arrived on a decision. 

12 November 2019, 08:36 AM

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold discussions on Tuesday to arrive on decision to extend the party support to Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra. 

