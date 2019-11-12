Maharashtra government formation Live updates: Sonia Gandhi-Sharad Pawar to meet at 2pm while BJP 'waits and watch'

Congress core group meeting will be held on Tuesday at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence over the political situation in Maharashtra. Earlier on Monday, NCP had said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. The NCP finished on the third position in the assembly polls having won 54 seats.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called NCP after meeting a delegation of Shiv Sena which had expressed its intent to form the government and sought more time to provide a letter of support. However, the Governor declined to give more time. The BJP had emerged the single-largest party in the assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena. Both parties had contested the polls together.

Congress, on the other hand, continued to maintain a suspense on supporting the Shiv Sena in forming the state government. On late Monday, the party said that it will send two leaders to Mumbai to talk to Sharad Pawar, who has been all inclined to support the Sena in Maharashtra.

Here are the latest updates on political development in Maharashtra:

