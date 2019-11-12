Maharashtra government formation Live updates: Sonia Gandhi-Sharad Pawar to meet at 2pm while BJP 'waits and watch'

12 November 2019, 09:05 AM
AAP leader Preeti Menon slams Congress for its indecisiveness on government formation in Maharashtra. Menon said that Congress, by refusing to support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, is giving Maharashtra on a platter to BJP.
12 November 2019, 08:50 AM
BJP says it has decided to adopt a stance of 'wait and watch' amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra. The party held its core group meeting on Monday to discuss the political situation.
12 November 2019, 08:37 AM
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Monday afternoon, is likely to be discharged after a routine checkup in a day or two.
12 November 2019, 08:37 AM
Congress MLAs to go back to Jaipur as party Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said that 'there will be a meeting on Tuesday'.
12 November 2019, 08:37 AM
It has been decided that two leaders will be sent for discussions with Pawar saheb... state (Congress) leaders will also be there. The next step will be taken after the discussion. No letter of support has been given by the Congress to the Sena: Former Maharashtra Congress President Manikrao Thakre
12 November 2019, 08:37 AM
Congress and NCP will hold discussions over Maharashtra political developments at 2 pm today. While the NCP has expressed its wish to extend its support to Sena, Congress hasn't arrived on a decision.
12 November 2019, 08:36 AM
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to hold discussions on Tuesday to arrive on decision to extend the party support to Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.