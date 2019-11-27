हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra live: A lot of work is to be done now, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday staked his claim to form the government in Maharashtra as the leader of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:03
ANI Photo

The month-long political drama in Maharashtra ended on Tuesday (November 26) with the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress MLAs electing Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial face of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Shiv Sena supremo also staked his claim to form the government in Maharashtra before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and he is scheduled to take oath on Thursday (November 28) at Shivaji Park. Speculations are rife that Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and NCP leader Jayant Patil will also take oath on Thursday as deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra.

A few hours earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister after admitting that he does not have majority in Maharashtra assembly. Fadnavis decided to resign after NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit as the deputy CM, more than three days after dramatically extending support to the BJP. This development took place hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

The newly-elected MLAs took oath on Wednesday (November 27). BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar, who was elected Pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, addministered the oath to the MLAs inside Assembly. 

27 November 2019, 08:34 AM

We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar & Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe

27 November 2019, 08:31 AM

NCP leader Rohit Pawar stressed that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will definitely last for five years. He added that the party is happy that Ajit Pawar has returned to the fold.

27 November 2019, 08:18 AM

We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us: NCP leader Supriya Sule

 

27 November 2019, 08:13 AM

The oath-taking ceremony at the Maharashtra Assembly begins. NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis take the oath.

27 November 2019, 08:06 AM

NCP has not expelled me and I am still with the party: Ajit Pawar

27 November 2019, 08:04 AM

Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today.

 

27 November 2019, 08:00 AM

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today.

 

27 November 2019, 07:59 AM

It's a new morning. The dream came true. We will work for Maharashtra: Supriya Sule

27 November 2019, 07:58 AM

NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomes cousin Ajit Pawar with a hug at the oath-taking ceremony.

27 November 2019, 07:55 AM

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday where 288 newly-elected MLAs will be administered oath by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar. The session will begin at 8 am.

27 November 2019, 07:43 AM

Why should BJP get so desperate for power in Maharashtra? Though we showed the tally of 162 MLAs, their efforts to prove us wrong were hate-worthy. Now, the Fadnavis government has run away without even facing the majority test. No other government or political party was insulted so much in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar stopped his ‘vastraharan’ in the last stage, but BJP stands completely naked now. An arrogant rampage has stopped in Maharashtra. Now everything will be auspicious:  Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana

27 November 2019, 07:42 AM

Maharashtra has refused to buckle under pressure and MLAs have retained their self-respect: Shiv Sena in Saamana

