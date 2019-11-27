Maharashtra live: A lot of work is to be done now, says Sanjay Raut

27 November 2019, 08:34 AM
We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar & Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe
27 November 2019, 08:31 AM
NCP leader Rohit Pawar stressed that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will definitely last for five years. He added that the party is happy that Ajit Pawar has returned to the fold.
27 November 2019, 08:18 AM
We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us: NCP leader Supriya Sule
We have a lot of new responsibilities. Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us: NCP leader Supriya Sule
27 November 2019, 08:13 AM
The oath-taking ceremony at the Maharashtra Assembly begins. NCP's Ajit Pawar and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis take the oath.
27 November 2019, 08:06 AM
NCP has not expelled me and I am still with the party: Ajit Pawar
27 November 2019, 08:04 AM
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today.
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today.
27 November 2019, 08:00 AM
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today.
27 November 2019, 07:59 AM
It's a new morning. The dream came true. We will work for Maharashtra: Supriya Sule
27 November 2019, 07:58 AM
NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomes cousin Ajit Pawar with a hug at the oath-taking ceremony.
27 November 2019, 07:55 AM
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday where 288 newly-elected MLAs will be administered oath by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar. The session will begin at 8 am.
27 November 2019, 07:43 AM
Why should BJP get so desperate for power in Maharashtra? Though we showed the tally of 162 MLAs, their efforts to prove us wrong were hate-worthy. Now, the Fadnavis government has run away without even facing the majority test. No other government or political party was insulted so much in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar stopped his ‘vastraharan’ in the last stage, but BJP stands completely naked now. An arrogant rampage has stopped in Maharashtra. Now everything will be auspicious: Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana
27 November 2019, 07:42 AM
Maharashtra has refused to buckle under pressure and MLAs have retained their self-respect: Shiv Sena in Saamana