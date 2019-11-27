Maharashtra live: A lot of work is to be done now, says Sanjay Raut

The month-long political drama in Maharashtra ended on Tuesday (November 26) with the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress MLAs electing Uddhav Thackeray as the chief ministerial face of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Shiv Sena supremo also staked his claim to form the government in Maharashtra before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and he is scheduled to take oath on Thursday (November 28) at Shivaji Park. Speculations are rife that Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and NCP leader Jayant Patil will also take oath on Thursday as deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra.

A few hours earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister after admitting that he does not have majority in Maharashtra assembly. Fadnavis decided to resign after NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit as the deputy CM, more than three days after dramatically extending support to the BJP. This development took place hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

The newly-elected MLAs took oath on Wednesday (November 27). BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar, who was elected Pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, addministered the oath to the MLAs inside Assembly.

