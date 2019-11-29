SC to hear Hindu Mahasabha plea filed against Uddhav Thackeray government today

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, bringing an end to weeks of political instability and stunning turnarounds in the state's politics.

State's Governor BS Koshyari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Uddhav Thackeray, 59, who sported a striking saffron-colored 'kurta-pyjama' at a spectacular oath-taking ceremony at the iconic Shivaji Park, where his father Bal Thackeray had addressed his first rally to announce the birth of the Shiv Sena in 1966.

Uddhav's ascension to the top post came after political tussle and hectic negotiations between the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form a coalition government after Sena decided to snap its ties with BJP over the chief minister’s post.

Saying that Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed the mandate of the people of Maharashtra, a Hindu Mahasabha leader has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to term the Maharashtra government as invalid.

