Maharashtra live updates: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns as Union Minister

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to stake a claim on Monday to form the government with the support of the NCP. Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had said on Sunday that the Sena will have to severe its all relations with the BJP to get the support of his party in forming the government in the state.

By Ananya Das | Last Updated: Monday, November 11, 2019 - 08:40
Comments |

In a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from his ministerial post early on Monday morning. This is a major step as the Shiv Sena is heading towards a separate way from the NDA in Maharashtra.



According to Zee News sources, an agreement has been finalised between the Sena and the NCP during talks held between Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. A day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, to indicate its willingness to form the government, Uddhav will meet him on Monday. The Congress will give support to the Shiv Sena-NCP government from outside, said a source.

Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance came forward to form the government.

Here are the live updates:

11 November 2019, 08:35 AM

According to Zee News sources, Uddhav is most likely to sit on the chief ministerial post and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister. Congress leader Jayant Patil is most likely to get Home Ministry. In addition, the Congress is expected to get the post of Assembly Speaker in Maharashtra. 

11 November 2019, 08:26 AM

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "There's a meeting at 10 am today. We will proceed according to instruction from high command. But our original decision and decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position."

11 November 2019, 08:21 AM

"Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, the allocation of space and power allocation had become a formula. Both of them were convinced. Now, denying this formula is a formidable threat to the Shiv Sena. BJP has taken a lot of strides in Maharashtra in pursuing falsehood. Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment?
And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister. In this regard, this morning, at 8.30am. I will be holding a press conference in Delhi," tweeted Sawant.

11 November 2019, 08:21 AM

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns from cabinet ministry, tweeted the Sena leader. He will hold a press conference at 11 am in Delhi. The Sena is heading towards an alliance with the NCP for government formation in Maharashtra.

11 November 2019, 08:20 AM

Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet top Congress leaders and interim chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Monday to seek support for his party-led government in the state.

11 November 2019, 08:20 AM

According to Zee News sources, an agreement has been finalised between the Sena and the NCP during talks held between Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. A day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, to indicate its willingness to form the government, Uddhav will meet him on Monday. The Congress will give support to the Shiv Sena-NCP government from outside, said a source.

11 November 2019, 08:19 AM

A meeting took place between the Sena leaders till late night at Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Several Shiv Sena leaders--Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Anil Desai, Milind Narvekar and Priyanka Chaturvedi had a meeting for three-and-a-half hours. After the meeting, the leaders didn't talk to the media. The meeting started around 11 pm and ended at around 2.30 am.

11 November 2019, 08:19 AM



