Maharashtra live updates: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns as Union Minister

11 November 2019, 08:35 AM
According to Zee News sources, Uddhav is most likely to sit on the chief ministerial post and NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister. Congress leader Jayant Patil is most likely to get Home Ministry. In addition, the Congress is expected to get the post of Assembly Speaker in Maharashtra.
11 November 2019, 08:26 AM
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "There's a meeting at 10 am today. We will proceed according to instruction from high command. But our original decision and decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position."
11 November 2019, 08:21 AM
"Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, the allocation of space and power allocation had become a formula. Both of them were convinced. Now, denying this formula is a formidable threat to the Shiv Sena. BJP has taken a lot of strides in Maharashtra in pursuing falsehood. Shiv Sena's side is the truth. Why stay in Delhi government in such a false environment?
And that is why I am resigning as the Union Minister. In this regard, this morning, at 8.30am. I will be holding a press conference in Delhi," tweeted Sawant.
11 November 2019, 08:21 AM
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns from cabinet ministry, tweeted the Sena leader. He will hold a press conference at 11 am in Delhi. The Sena is heading towards an alliance with the NCP for government formation in Maharashtra.
लोकसभा निवडणुकी आधी जागा वाटप आणि सत्ता वाटपाचा एक फॉर्म्युला ठरला होता. दोघांना तो मान्य होता.आता हा फॉर्म्युला नाकारून शिवसेनेला खोटे ठरवण्याचा प्रकार धक्कादायक तसेच महाराष्ट्राच्या स्वाभीमानास कलंक लावणारा आहे. खोटेपणाचा कळस करत महाराष्ट्रात भाजपाने फारकत घेतलीच आहे.. 1/2
— Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019
शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?
आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे.
— Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019
11 November 2019, 08:20 AM
Sena leader Sanjay Raut is likely to meet top Congress leaders and interim chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Monday to seek support for his party-led government in the state.
11 November 2019, 08:20 AM
According to Zee News sources, an agreement has been finalised between the Sena and the NCP during talks held between Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. A day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the state, to indicate its willingness to form the government, Uddhav will meet him on Monday. The Congress will give support to the Shiv Sena-NCP government from outside, said a source.
11 November 2019, 08:19 AM
A meeting took place between the Sena leaders till late night at Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Several Shiv Sena leaders--Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Anil Desai, Milind Narvekar and Priyanka Chaturvedi had a meeting for three-and-a-half hours. After the meeting, the leaders didn't talk to the media. The meeting started around 11 pm and ended at around 2.30 am.
11 November 2019, 08:19 AM
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to stake a claim on Monday to form the government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).