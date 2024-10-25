Live | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP Leaders Nishikant Bhosale Patil And Sanjaykaka Patil Join NCP With Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set for high-stakes Legislative Assembly elections which are going to be held in November 2024. According to the Election Commission of India (ECU, a single-phase election is scheduled in Maharashtra which is on November 20 and results to be declared on November 23. On the other hand, Jharkhand is going for the polls in two phases which are scheduled to be held on November 13 and November 20, while counting for all will take place on November 23.

In Maharashtra, the 288 assembly has witnessed significant political shifts, most notably Eknath Shinde's rise as Chief Minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP.