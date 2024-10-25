Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811579https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/maharashtra-jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024-live-eci-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ubt-ncp-seat-sharing-candidate-list-polls-latest-news-today-oct-25-2811579.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Live | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections 2024: BJP Leaders Nishikant Bhosale Patil And Sanjaykaka Patil Join NCP With Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra and Jharkhand will have their election results declared on November 23, determining the future political landscape of both states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 08:42 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set for high-stakes Legislative Assembly elections which are going to be held in November 2024. According to the Election Commission of India (ECU, a single-phase election is scheduled in Maharashtra which is on November 20 and results to be declared on November 23. On the other hand, Jharkhand is going for the polls in two phases which are scheduled to be held on November 13 and November 20, while counting for all will take place on November 23.

In Maharashtra, the 288 assembly has witnessed significant political shifts, most notably Eknath Shinde's rise as Chief Minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to ally with the BJP. 

25 October 2024
08:40 IST

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP's Nishikant Bhosale Patil And Sanjaykaka Patil Join NCP With Ajit Pawar

BJP leader Nishikant Bhosale Patil and former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil joined NCP in the presence of Deputy CM and party chief Ajit Pawar, ahead of polls in Maharashtra.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK