Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Political turmoil in Shiv Sena a battle between truth and lie; we will win, says Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Aaditya Thackeray said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie".
Trending Photos
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie". Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," Aaditya said, "We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies."
On the other hand, Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday night said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Eknath took it to Twitter to put forth reasons as to why he chose to put up a rebellion against the ruling Maharashtra coalition, and in turn Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free the party and its workers from the clutches of the MVA government and I have been working for the same. This battle is for the betterment of the party and its workers,” Eknath Shinde said in a tweet.
Earlier, Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP. Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.
Meanwhile, the ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra yesterday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels, forcing the Mumbai police to deploy its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure. According to Mumbai police officials, the prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police Act in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place, he said.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest updates on the Maharashtra Political Crisis.
Maha crisis: Cops deployed at offices of political parties, leaders in Mumbai
The Mumbai police have deployed its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure, an official said on Saturday. The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police (MP) Act in the first week of June, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place.
Maha crisis: Thane district Shiv Sena chief Naresh Mhaske quits
Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the "attitude" of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik. In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) "suffocated" because of "Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years. "I am resigning as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena but will continue to remain a shivsainik forever," he stated.
Maha crisis: My fight is for rescuing Sena from clutches of MVA govt, says Eknath Shinde
Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune. In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with his group of MLAs, said, "My dear Shiv Sena workers, try to understand the machinations of the MVA. I am fighting for rescuing the Shiv Sena and Sena workers from the clutches of the python of the MVA." "I dedicate this fight to the interest of Shiv Sena workers," he added.
Maha political crisis: Rebel MLAs urge CM to stitch 'natural alliance'
Expressing dissatisfaction over Shiv Sena`s alliance with its "traditional rival" parties, Congress and NCP, party`s rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil on Saturday said that they had urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to stitch a "natural alliance". "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said Shiv Sena rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra crisis: Battle of truth and lie, says Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie". Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," Aaditya said, "We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies." Aaditya held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre.
More Stories