Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie". Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," Aaditya said, "We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies."

On the other hand, Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday night said Shiv Sena workers should understand that he was fighting to save the party from the clutches of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Eknath took it to Twitter to put forth reasons as to why he chose to put up a rebellion against the ruling Maharashtra coalition, and in turn Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free the party and its workers from the clutches of the MVA government and I have been working for the same. This battle is for the betterment of the party and its workers,” Eknath Shinde said in a tweet.

Earlier, Shinde and his supporters have said earlier that they want the Sena to pull out of the "unnatural" Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and NCP, and revive the alliance with BJP. Shinde's appeal came after Sena workers loyal to party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray staged protests against the rebel MLAs led by him by defacing their banners, hurling stones in some places and vandalising the office of an MLA in Pune.

Meanwhile, the ongoing battle for the control of the Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde played out on the streets of Maharashtra yesterday with the cadres loyal to the Thackerays staging protests against the rebels, forcing the Mumbai police to deploy its personnel at the city-based offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences as a security measure. According to Mumbai police officials, the prohibitory orders issued by the city police under section 37 of the Mumbai Police Act in the first week of June will continue to remain in place till July 10. It bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place, he said.