New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, the Mumbai police on Saturday (June 25) imposed prohibitory orders in the city and increased security at offices of various political parties and leaders, including ministers, MLAs and MPs, and their residences. The move comes after reports of angry Shiv Sainiks vandalizing the offices of rebel Shiv Sena legislators surfaced. The city police issued the prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Mumbai Police (MP) Act in the first week of June, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, which will now continue to remain in place till July 10, PTI reported. As per the order, the assembly of five or more persons at one place will remain banned.

After Shiv Sena workers vandalised the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune on Saturday, the city police issued an alert directing all police stations to ensure security at party leaders’ offices. "Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant`s office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared," Shiv Sena Pune city head Sanjay More had said.

The Thackeray loyalists staged protests against the rebels, hurled stones, and defaced the posters of the dissident MLAs on Saturday. Earlier in the day, state minister Eknath Shinde had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged "malicious" withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 rebel MLAs. In his letter, Shinde claimed that the security provided to the MLAs at their residence as well as to their family members has been "illegally and unlawfully withdrawn".

The political crisis had begun in the state after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde leader along with some MLAs left Maharashtra, demanding Uddhav Thackeray break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with Congress and NCP. Now, the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have shifted their loyalty to Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, leading the Maharashtra government on the brink of collapse.

(With agency inputs)