Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Eknath Shinde refuses Uddhav Thackeray's proposal, says 'I'm with Hindutva'
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra is facing grim survival crisis with Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs of his party camping in Surat, a day after suspected cross-voting in MLC polls.
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state
- He, however, expressed confidence that Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the phone on Tuesday evening as per sources. Eknath Shinde expressed that he and his supporting MLAs in Surat are not in agreement with aligning with NCP and Congress. Earlier, Eknath Shinde had said that he is with 'Hindutva' and 'won't go back to Shiv Sena'.
After Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader and made Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader, Eknath Shinde removed 'Shiv Sena' from his Twitter bio as a response. Amid "establishing communication" with Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.
He also informed that he would be meeting Thackeray later in the day and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.
Maharashtra Political Crisis:
"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"It is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, they will inform us after assessing the situation," he said.
The NCP president also said Eknath Shinde, who has turned a rebel along with some MLAs, never told them about his chief ministerial ambitions.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: "Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the political situation in Maharashtra. (ANI)
Mumbai | Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on the political situation in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GOaDT7frrZ
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Eknath Shinde has removed 'Shiv Sena' from his Twitter bio as a response to the party's removal of him as the Legislative party leader.
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak reach Le Meridien hotel in Surat where some Shiv Sena leaders are staying. (ANI)
Gujarat | Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak reach Le Meridien hotel in Surat where some Shiv Sena leaders are staying. pic.twitter.com/7KkjV03sLD
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: "BJP got support from independents & small political parties for Rajya Sabha & MLC elections. As per our info, Eknath Shinde & 35 MLAs have gone. This means technically state govt is in minority but practically it will take some time for the govt to be in minority", said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (ANI)
Mahrashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: It's too early to say anything, we're currently waiting & keeping an eye on the situation. Nor Eknath Shinde has sent proposal to BJP for govt formation neither BJP has sent any proposal to him: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Eknath Shinde & Shiv Sena MLAs
It's too early to say anything, we're currently waiting & keeping an eye on the situation. Nor Eknath Shinde has sent proposal to BJP for govt formation neither BJP has sent any proposal to him: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Eknath Shinde & Shiv Sena MLAs pic.twitter.com/LfvYZGOelp
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: According to sources, Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader. (ANI)
Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader: Sources pic.twitter.com/9lXJyNLQc3
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde tweets: 'We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks'
आम्ही बाळासाहेबांचे कट्टर शिवसैनिक आहोत... बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला हिंदुत्वाची शिकवण दिली आहे.. बाळासाहेबांचे विचार आणि धर्मवीर आनंद दिघे साहेबांची शिकवण यांच्याबाबत आम्ही सत्तेसाठी कधीही प्रतारणा केली नाही आणि करणार नाही
— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) June 21, 2022
