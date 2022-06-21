Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the phone on Tuesday evening as per sources. Eknath Shinde expressed that he and his supporting MLAs in Surat are not in agreement with aligning with NCP and Congress. Earlier, Eknath Shinde had said that he is with 'Hindutva' and 'won't go back to Shiv Sena'.

After Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader and made Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader, Eknath Shinde removed 'Shiv Sena' from his Twitter bio as a response. Amid "establishing communication" with Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (June 21, 2022) alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

He, however, expressed confidence that Maharashtra chief minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

Pawar, who played a crucial role in the formation of the MVA government, said it will complete its full five-year term and ruled out going with the BJP, in case the state government falls.

He also informed that he would be meeting Thackeray later in the day and would be leaving for Mumbai soon after the opposition meeting on the joint presidential candidate.

Maharashtra Political Crisis:

"There are no differences in the alliance and all have full confidence in the leadership of Thackeray," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"It is an internal matter of Shiv Sena, they will inform us after assessing the situation," he said.

The NCP president also said Eknath Shinde, who has turned a rebel along with some MLAs, never told them about his chief ministerial ambitions.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest news updates on the Maharashtra political crisis: