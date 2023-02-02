'Ever Given More Than a Vadapav?': Nitesh Rane Hits out at Uddhav Thackeray for Advising Shiv Sainiks to use iPhones
- Maharashtra is one of India's largest states and politically crucial for all national parties.
- It is home to India's financial capital Mumbai, film industry Bollywood and some of the country's largest industries.
- Developments in the state often have a direct impact on national politics.
'Ever Given More Than a Vadapav?': Nitesh Rane Hits out at Uddhav Thackeray
Earlier today, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray advised key officials to use iPhones in the background of phone tapping. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticized Thackeray over this. Talking to the 'TV9 Marathi', Nitesh Rane said, "Has Uddhav Thackeray made Shiv Sainiks worthy of using iPhones? Ever given more than a vadapav? After going to any restaurant, they come out without paying the bill. So how are you asking the workers to use the iPhone?"
'I will Raise Questions of all Teachers WITHOUT...': Sudhakar Adbale
Sudhakar Adbale, the winning candidate of Vidarbha Secondary Teachers' Association supported by Mahavikas Aghadi in Nagpur Division Teachers' Constituency, reacted after his victory that he would raise the questions of all teachers in the Legislative Council without considering party differences. Adbale soundly defeated BJP's incumbent MLA Nagorao Ganar in a tight election for Nagpur division teachers constituency. He sealed the victory in the first round itself.
Uddhav Thackeray Group's First Reaction After BJP's Defeat in Nagpur
The BJP suffered a shock in the Nagpur teacher constituency election after Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Sudhakar Adbale won the seat. He defeated BJP candidate Nagorao Ganar. In the first round of counting, Adbale got 14071 votes and Ganar got 6309 votes. Meanwhile, Thackeray group MP Vinayak Raut reacted after BJP's defeat. He said the BJP's defeat in Nagpur was a defeat for Devendra Fadnavis.
Blow to Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Candidate Most Likely to Face Defeat in Nagpur
Shocking news for Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP in Nagpur. Sudhakar Adbale (independent) in the Nagpur teachers constituency is ahead by 14000 votes. BJP Candidate Nagorao Ganar is most likely to face defeat in Nagpur as he received only 6 thousand 300 votes. A formal announcement is pending.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023 Important Updates
NCP's candidate Vikram Kale got a total of 20 thousand 78 votes during the first preference vote counting. BJP candidate Kiran Patil got 13 thousand 489 votes. While Suryakant Sangram got 13 thousand 543 votes. A total of 2 thousand 485 votes were rejected this time. Therefore, as no candidate could get the quota of 25 thousand 386 in the first preference round, now the counting of votes for the second preference has started.
MVA Leading in Amravati, Independent Candidate Leads Nagpur Seat by 14000 Votes
Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Dheeraj Ligande is leading in Amravati.
Out of 28 thousand votes counted in Nagpur Constituency, Vidarbha Madhyamik Sangh candidate Sudhakar Adbale (independent) is leading with 14 thousand votes.
MVA Candidate Vikram Kale Leading in Aurangabad
Mahavikas Aghadi's (MVA) candidate Vikram Kale has taken a big lead in the Aurangabad Teachers Constituency. So, it is being said that his victory is almost certain. He had taken a lead of 6 thousand votes. Vikram Kale got 18 thousand first choice votes. While Kiran Patil got 12 thousand votes and Suryakant Vishwas Rao got 11 thousand votes.
'Victory of Teachers will Solve the Pension Problem': Mhatre
After the victory, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre said that the required quota had been completed in the first round. He claimed, "The subsidy issue was resolved by protesting at Azad Maidan and meeting the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister. Now the pension issue has to be resolved."
Maharashtra Politics LIVE Updates: 'Use iPhone', Uddhav Thackeray Instructs Office Bearers
Uddhav Thackeray instructed key officials to use the iPhone? Uddhav Thackeray is said to have given this order considering the possibility of phone tapping of prominent leaders and officials. Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, has now reacted to this. Speaking to the media, Danve said, "In today's politics, videos and audio clips are going viral in different ways. Therefore, important leaders and officials should use the iPhone for their safety. Such instructions have been given in the district."
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023: 'Revenge Taken by the Teachers', Says Mhatre
The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a huge blow in the Konkan Teachers Constituency elections . MVA's Shekap candidate Balaram Patil had to accept a big defeat as BJP's Dnyaneshwar Mhatre won in a resounding victory. As soon as Mhatre won, the BJP celebrated with gulal and bursting firecrackers. Results of five seats for teachers and graduate constituencies will be announced today. After the victory, Dnyaneshwar Mhatre severely criticized the rival candidate, Balaram Patil. Mhatre said, "In the last six years we were overtaken by a man who was not a teacher. This is revenge taken by the teachers."
Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: Check Important Updates From Amravati Division Graduate Election
Postal vote counting is complete in all five districts of Amravati division. Out of 265 postal votes, 73 of them were invalid votes and 192 valid votes. Maximum 34 votes found invalid in Akola district.
Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2023: MVA Candidates Leading in Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad
Mahavikas Aghadi candidates leading in Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad. If the result goes in favor of the alliance, it will affect the politics of the state
Maharashtra Election Result 2023: BJP's Dnyaneshwar Mhatre Wins Konkan Seat
The BJP got its first victory in Legislative Council elections as Dyaneshwar Mhatre defeated Shekap's Balaram Patil in Konkan Teacher Constituency. Dnyaneshwar Mhatre got more than 20 thousand votes and Balaram Patil of Shekap got only 9 thousand 500 votes. This is a big blow for Mahavikas Aghadi.
Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Before Going to fill Fuel, Check Price per Liter in Your City
Petrol prices in Maharashtra are based on a dynamic fuel pricing system and hence are revised regularly. Petrol rates are revised every morning at 6 am. Many factors determine the price of petrol. Such as the Rupee to US Dollar exchange rate, crude oil price, global signals, fuel demand, etc. When international crude oil prices go up, fuel prices in India go up. So, before going to fill petrol, know today's petrol-diesel price per liter in your city in Maharashtra.
- Mumbai city 106.31 & 94.27
- Nagpur 106.18 & 92.72
- Nanded 108.48 & 94.94
- Nandurbar 106.99 & 93.49
- Nashik 106.18 & 92.69
- Ahmednagar 106.62 & 93.13
- Acola 106.14 & 92.69
- Amravati 107.23 & 93.74
- Chandrapur 106.54 & 93.09
- the dust 106.01 & 92.54
- Gadchiroli 106.82 & 93.36
- Gondia 107.84 & 94.32
- Hingoli 107.43 & 93.93
- Jalgaon 106.15 & 92.68
- Jalna 107.84 & 94.29
- Aurangabad 108.00 & 95.96
- Bhandara 106.69 & 93.22
- Beed 107.46 & 93.94
- Buldhana 107.36 & 93.87
- Kolhapur 106.25 & 92.79
- Latur 107.19 & 93.79
- Osmanabad 107.35 & 93.84
- Palghar 106.06 & 92.55
- parbhani 108.79 & 95.21
- Pune 105.84 & 92.36
- Raigad 105.80 & 92.30
- Ratnagiri 107.43 & 93.87
- sangli 106.05 & 92.60
- Satara 107.73 & 93.22
- Sindhudurg 108.01 & 94.48
- Solapur 106.49 & 93.01
- Thane 105.97 & 92.47
- Wardha 107.01 & 93.52
- Washim 106.91 & 93.43
- Yavatmal 107.29 & 93.80
Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray to Ajit Pawar - Read the Reactions of Leaders From Maharashtra on Budget
Eknath Shinde: This is the Union Budget which will support the poor, provide relief to the middle class, and boost industries and infrastructure. This is a comprehensive budget that gives justice to all the elements of society such as employment generation, farmers, workers, women and youth and we welcome it wholeheartedly on behalf of the state.
Devendra Fadnavis: The Budget shows the way to a developed India in the next 25 years. This can also be called a growth budget, a green budget, an infrastructure budget, a middle-class budget or the last man's budget, as all sections of the population are getting hugely benefited from it.
Nitin Gadkari: The budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman Ji will lay the foundation of a new India in the Amrit Kaal and will make the lives of 130 crore Indians better and happier.
Sharad Pawar: This budget was a disappointment for various constituencies. Some promising announcements like employment have been made in the budget. However, looking at past experience, there is no reason to believe it.
Aaditya Thackeray: What has been achieved from the union budget? This budget has rubbed salt on Maharashtra's wounds. It was seen in the budget that Maharashtra and Mumbai are asked to bow down before Delhi and yet it gets nothing. There was nothing specific for women and youth. The old announcements are still not fulfilled. Except for Karnataka, no other state has been mentioned in the Union Budget.
Ajit Pawar: Like previous years, this year's Budget is also just an 'Chunavi Jumla'. To please the middle class, they have increased tax slabs but there is no concrete provision to ensure social security of the middle class, destroying the concept of a welfare state.
Jayant Patil: The chief minister and the deputy CM of the state need to ask the Union government what this Budget has for Maharashtra and Mumbai. The people of Maharashtra will always remember that Maharashtra is not getting the treatment neighbouring states (like Gujarat and Karnataka) have got in the Budget.
Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes Underway in Amravati
Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for the election held in Amravati Division Graduate Constituency of Vidhan Parishad has started. Since BJP won this election, there is great curiosity about the result. The counting of votes started from 8 am at Nemani Godown on Badnera Marg. The fate of 23 candidates, including Ranjit Patil and Congress candidate Dheeraj Lingade will be decided today.
