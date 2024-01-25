Maharashtra State Lottery Result 5 PM Winners List 25.01.2024(SHORTLY) LIVE: Aakarshak Pushkaraj Rs.7 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
The results for the Maharashtra State Lottery Aakarshak Pushkaraj draw scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 5 PM will be declared. The first prize in the Bumper Lottery is 7 Lakh Rupees. Participants can verify their outcomes on the official website, lottery.maharashtra.gov.in Refer below for additional information.
Maharashtra State Lottery Today Result 25-01-2024 Thursday LIVE: The Maharashtra State Lottery draw at 5 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 5 PM draw for Maharashtra State Lottery “Aakarshak Pushkaraj” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 7 Lakh Rupees.
Get Maharashstra State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in
The Maharashtra State lottery has been started by the government of Maharashtra. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw Below are the details
Maharashtra State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Time: 5 pm
1: Aakarshak Pushkaraj
2: Mah. Gajlaxmi Guru
3: Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav
4: Mah. Sahyadri Deeplaxmi
Maharashtra State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Wednesday of the month)
Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 50
Lottery Time : 5 PM
Maharashtra Sahyadri Monthly lottery
Maharashtra GaneshLaxmi Monthly Lottery
Maharashtra Tejaswini Monthly Lottery
Maharashtra Gaurav Monthly Lottery
Maharashtra State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
Lottery Price: 200 & 100
Lottery Time: 5 PM
Maharashtra Ganpati Bumper
Maharashtra Dasara Bumper
Maharashtra Diwali Bumper
Maharashtra Natal New Year Bumper
Maharashtra Gudi Padwa Bumper
Maharashtra Din Bumper
Where to Purchase Maharashtra State lottery ticket
You can purchase Maharashtra State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Maharashtra.
Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday Result January 25-01-2024
Daily Maharashtra State lottery result is published at 5pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)