Maharashtra State Lottery Result 5 PM Winners List 25.01.2024(SHORTLY) LIVE: Aakarshak Pushkaraj Rs.7 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here

Maharashtra State Lottery Today Result 25-01-2024 Thursday LIVE: The Maharashtra State Lottery draw at 5 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Punjab state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 5 PM draw for Maharashtra State Lottery “Aakarshak Pushkaraj” will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 7 Lakh Rupees.

Get Maharashstra State lottery result today at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State lottery has been started by the government of Maharashtra. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw Below are the details

Maharashtra State Weekly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

Lottery Time: 5 pm

1: Aakarshak Pushkaraj

2: Mah. Gajlaxmi Guru

3: Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav

4: Mah. Sahyadri Deeplaxmi

Maharashtra State Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing (Draw will be announced every Wednesday of the month)

Lottery Price: Rs 200, 100, 50, 50

Lottery Time : 5 PM

Maharashtra Sahyadri Monthly lottery

Maharashtra GaneshLaxmi Monthly Lottery

Maharashtra Tejaswini Monthly Lottery

Maharashtra Gaurav Monthly Lottery

Maharashtra State Bumper Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

Lottery Price: 200 & 100

Lottery Time: 5 PM

Maharashtra Ganpati Bumper

Maharashtra Dasara Bumper

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper

Maharashtra Natal New Year Bumper

Maharashtra Gudi Padwa Bumper

Maharashtra Din Bumper

Where to Purchase Maharashtra State lottery ticket

You can purchase Maharashtra State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra State Lottery Thursday Result January 25-01-2024

Daily Maharashtra State lottery result is published at 5pm. These live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)