Congress News Live updates: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president today

New Delhi: The newly elected president of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge of the post on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. All Congress Working Committee members, MPs, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, CLP leaders, former CMs, former State presidents, and other AICC office bearers are invited to the programme. The invitation has been sent to all the above stakeholders by the General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he would also be presented at the event.

Kharge beat his opponent Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party`s top post, thus becoming the first non-Gandhi to take over the office after 24 years. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest while his opponent Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17.

He also congratulated Tharoor and said that they discussed methods to take the party forward. Tharoor had visited Kharge`s residence to congratulate him on his victory."I want to congratulate my partner Shashi Tharoor as well.

