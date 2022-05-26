26 May 2022, 08:10 AM
MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: List of websites
- megresults.nic.in
- mbose.in
- results.shiksha
- Exametc.com
26 May 2022, 07:50 AM
Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board - mbose.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: Click on the 'HSSLC result' link in the new page
Step 4: Enter the registration number and other details
Step 5: Your HSSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
26 May 2022, 07:49 AM
Meghalaya Board Class 12 results today
MBOSE will released the class 12th results today. The students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam results on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in once the state board releases them. According to MBOSE, the results will be announced today around 10 am.
26 May 2022, 07:49 AM
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 today
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to annpounce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday (May 26, 2022).