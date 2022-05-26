हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live updates: Result to be released today at megresults.nic.in, mbose.in; details here

MBOSE will announce the class 12th results today on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 26, 2022 - 08:10
Comments |

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will released Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results today (May 26, 2022). MBOSE will announce the class 12th results today on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. 

According to MBOSE, the results will be announced  today around 10 am. Candidates who appeared in MBOSE HSSLC examination this year need to note that the state board will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers. 

"The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates on MBOSE HSSLC Result. 

26 May 2022, 08:10 AM

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: List of websites

  • megresults.nic.in
  • mbose.in
  • results.shiksha
  • Exametc.com

26 May 2022, 07:50 AM

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board - mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on the 'HSSLC result' link in the new page

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 5: Your HSSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

26 May 2022, 07:49 AM

Meghalaya Board Class 12 results today

MBOSE will released the class 12th results today. The students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam results on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in once the state board releases them. According to MBOSE, the results will be announced  today around 10 am.

26 May 2022, 07:49 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 today

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to annpounce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday (May 26, 2022). 

Must Watch

PT4M29S

DNA: Exclusive -- How is it so easy to buy weapons in America?