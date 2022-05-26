MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will released Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results today (May 26, 2022). MBOSE will announce the class 12th results today on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

According to MBOSE, the results will be announced today around 10 am. Candidates who appeared in MBOSE HSSLC examination this year need to note that the state board will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers.

"The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates on MBOSE HSSLC Result.