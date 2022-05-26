MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to annpounce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday (May 26, 2022). MBOSE will released the class 12th results today. The students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam results on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in once the state board releases them. According to MBOSE, the results will be announced today around 10 am.

Candidates who appeared in MBOSE HSSLC examination this year need to note that the state board will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers.

"The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board - mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Click on the 'HSSLC result' link in the new page

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other details

Step 5: Your HSSLC result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022: List of websites

megresults.nic.in

mbose.in

results.shiksha

exametc.com

Meanwhile, as per the reports, around 30,000 candidates appeared in the HSSLC, Class 12 exam which was concluded in April this year.