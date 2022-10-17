NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Round 1 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Check live updates here

MHT CET 2022: CET Cell Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment round 1 result tomorrow, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:04 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Round 1 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Check live updates here
LIVE Blog

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for round 1 tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in to the candidate site using their application number and password in order to view the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation. Candidates who have been offered a place must accept it by logging in between October 19 and October 21. After accepting the position, candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21. Candidates who receive a seat according to their first preference must pay the seat acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

Candidates who are given a seat that is not their first choice but choose to self-freeze it must pay an acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in further rounds of allotment. Candidates who receive a seat other than their first choice and would want a better seat must choose the option to "not freeze" for a better seat and must pay the seat acceptance cost online using their login.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on MHT CET 2022 Seat allotment Result

 

17 October 2022
17:00 PM

MHT CET 2022: Seat allotment result

Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for round 1 tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.or

16:56 PM

MHT CET 2022: Counselling

Candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21.

16:52 PM

MHT CET 2022

Candidates who have been offered a place must accept it by logging in between October 19 and October 21. After accepting the position, candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21.

MHT CET 2022mht cet round 1 seat allotmentmht cet engineeringMHT CET Merit listmht cet 2022 merit listmht cet capmht cet cap roundMht Cet Resultmht cet round 1 seat allotment result 2022mht cet cap round 2022cap round 2022mht cet counselling

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN