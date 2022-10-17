MHT CET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Round 1 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TOMORROW at 5 PM on cetcell.mahacet.org- Check live updates here

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the MHT CET 2022 seat allotment for round 1 tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must log in to the candidate site using their application number and password in order to view the MHT CET 2022 seat allocation. Candidates who have been offered a place must accept it by logging in between October 19 and October 21. After accepting the position, candidates must report to the assigned institute by October 21. Candidates who receive a seat according to their first preference must pay the seat acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in subsequent rounds of seat allocation.

Candidates who are given a seat that is not their first choice but choose to self-freeze it must pay an acceptance fee and are ineligible to take part in further rounds of allotment. Candidates who receive a seat other than their first choice and would want a better seat must choose the option to "not freeze" for a better seat and must pay the seat acceptance cost online using their login.