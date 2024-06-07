Advertisement
Modi 3.0 Government Formation Live: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, PM Modi Attend Grand NDA Meeting

NDA Government Formation Live: PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu today to formally stake claim for government formation alongside other NDA heavyweights, including TDP chairman N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar chairman Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Modi 3.0 Government Formation Live: After a jolting result of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the nation is all set to welcome a new government. PM Narendra Modi will swear-in to become the third prime minister on June 9. At Parliament's Central Hall, the newly elected members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are present to choose Narendra Modi as their leader. After the meeting, the coalition is expected to declare its intention to form the government, according to reports.

Following Modi's election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prominent NDA members—Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, among others—are probably going to accompany Modi to the President to submit the list of MPs who back him and assert his claim to form the government.

While JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is meeting with fellow party members, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has also concluded a crucial meeting.

Stay tuned for the live updates! 

 

07 June 2024
12:30 IST

NDA Meeting Live: JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy's Address

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy supports the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.

12:13 IST

NDA Government Formation Live: BJP Prez JP Nadda Welcomes PM Modi 

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "We extend heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, who spent every moment in the service of the nation. That is the reason that India is creating history today and NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time with a majority."

12:09 IST

NDA Government Formation Live: BJP Prez JP Nadda Addresses At Key NDA Meeting 

Newly elected MPs, Chief Ministers and other leaders of the NDA chant 'Modi-Modi' during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan. 

11:45 IST

Modi 3.0 Government Live: PM Modi Pays Respect To Constitution 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectfully touches the Constitution of India with his forehead as he arrives for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

 

 

