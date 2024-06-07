Modi 3.0 Government Formation Live: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, PM Modi Attend Grand NDA Meeting

Modi 3.0 Government Formation Live: After a jolting result of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the nation is all set to welcome a new government. PM Narendra Modi will swear-in to become the third prime minister on June 9. At Parliament's Central Hall, the newly elected members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are present to choose Narendra Modi as their leader. After the meeting, the coalition is expected to declare its intention to form the government, according to reports.

Following Modi's election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), prominent NDA members—Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, among others—are probably going to accompany Modi to the President to submit the list of MPs who back him and assert his claim to form the government.

While JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is meeting with fellow party members, LJP chief Chirag Paswan has also concluded a crucial meeting.