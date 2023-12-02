trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694447
MORENA ELECTIONS

Morena Election 2023 Live Updates: Raghuraj Kansana Vs Dinesh Gurjar

In the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Raghuraj Kansana of the BJP and Dinesh Gurjar from the INC are key contenders for victory in the Morena constituency, joined by several independent candidates.

Raghuraj Kansana of the BJP and Dinesh Gurjar from the INC emerge as prominent contenders vying for victory in the Morena constituency during the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, alongside several other independent candidates. The Morena Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 64.35 percent in the 2023 elections.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Rakesh Mavai of the Indian National Congress secured the seat by defeating Raghuraj Singh Kansana of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5751 votes. Notably, the Morena Assembly constituency is part of the Morena Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar triumphed in the Morena Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, securing a lead of 113,341 votes over Ramniwas Rawat of the Indian National Congress.

