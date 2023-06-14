topStoriesenglish2621434
Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: High Tide Waves Hit Mumbai As Cylcone Biparjoy Intensifies

Mumbai Breaking News Live: Extreme severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to impact on western coastal areas like Mumbai, Gujarat, scroll down for all latest updates.

Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates: Extreme severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has brought high wave tides at Mumbai coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on June 15, 2023 at Gujarat's Jakhau port. 

14 June 2023
10:41 AM

Extreme Severe Cyclone Biparjoy Current Location: IMD Prediction

10:39 AM

Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates | High Tide Witnessed At Marine Drive In Mumbai

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' continues to move towards Gujarat and is likely to make a landfall tomorrow near Gujarat's Jakhau port. 

