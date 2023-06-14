Mumbai Breaking News LIVE Updates: High Tide Waves Hit Mumbai As Cylcone Biparjoy Intensifies
Mumbai Breaking News Live: Extreme severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to impact on western coastal areas like Mumbai, Gujarat, scroll down for all latest updates.
Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates: Extreme severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has brought high wave tides at Mumbai coast. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on June 15, 2023 at Gujarat's Jakhau port.
Extreme Severe Cyclone Biparjoy Current Location: IMD Prediction
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/DQPh75eXwY
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2023
Mumbai Breaking News Live Updates | High Tide Witnessed At Marine Drive In Mumbai
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' continues to move towards Gujarat and is likely to make a landfall tomorrow near Gujarat's Jakhau port.
#WATCH | Cyclone 'Biparjoy' continues to move towards Gujarat, high tide witnessed at Marine Drive in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/GZxCOZbzWh
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023