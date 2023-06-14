Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Railways Cancels 95 Trains Till June 15 - Check Full List Here

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall in Kutch, Gujarat, for which the government is making its preparations to minimise the damage. As a part of these preparations, the Western Railways arm of the Indian Railways cancelled around 95 trains in the region. The changes in the schedule of the trains have been made specifically for regions to be affected by the Cyclone as per the advisory. Besides cancellation, the Railways also have short-terminated multiple trains till June 15.

Western Railways said in a tweet, "For the kind attention of passengers. The following trains of 14/06/2023 have been Fully Cancelled/Short-Terminated/Short-Originate by WR as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas over Western Railway."

As a part of the disaster management procedure, Indian Railways has also opened emergency control rooms in multiple districts of Gujarat to ensure the smooth functioning of the railways. As per the Indian transporter, the emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham, along with helpline numbers for the affected region.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Full List Of Cancelled Trains

According to Ahmedabad IMD director Manorama Mohanty, the cyclone is anticipated to travel between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan, close to Jakhau port, tomorrow evening with winds of 125–135 kmph with gusts to 150 kmph.

Strong gusts and exceptionally heavy rainfall have been predicted for coastal areas of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, according to the IMD. The Kutch, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka districts are specifically mentioned in the warning.

In the cyclone-affected districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi, and Valsad, 17 NDRF and 12 SDRF teams have been put on standby.

Authorities in Gujarat moved 37,800 residents from coastal areas to makeshift shelters on Tuesday in preparation for the strong storm that is predicted to make landfall tomorrow evening close to Jakhau port in the Kutch district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert as a cyclone warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch beaches even though Cyclone Biparjoy has further deteriorated to a powerful cyclonic storm over the northeast Arabian Sea.